Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

“My goal now is keep improving and make this team play the best it can. É That's it, said Nurse. “I don't even know where we are in the season. Working every day to keep them going and just improve and reach their potential. É That's what we're trying to do.”

“ It's just attention to detail, particularly on defense and things like that,' said Pascal Siakam. “You? there will be twists, things happen. I don’t think this is the game, I just feel like there’s out there. some buckets that we want to get back and things that we know we talked about before [the game] and we go in and we don't execute well, or 50/50 balls, and they take it and they score a three, things like that, that I feel like we can take it off the board... I think little things like that can make a difference in the game.''

“I promise I will accept all criticism, questions and concerns at the end of the season, but we still have a long way to go,” "I am not giving up. I will never bow my head. I will always stay positive and confident and as long as we have this group together, we have got to go there. and fight and give it our all every night and look at the movie, be accountable, try to grow and improve.''

“All that is?   If you get a little spark, run around, make some movement, get some good mojo and try to ride it.”

Possible Toronto Raptors!

PG - Fred VanVleet

SG - Gary Trent Jr.

SF - OG Anunony

PF - Scottie Barnes

C - Pascal Siakam.


 

How do the Toronto Raptors arrive

The Toronto Raptors have a negative campaign in the season with 23 losses and 19 wins, but the team comes from recovery after three straight victories against Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets, twice. Now, the team has approached the play-in places and occupies the 11º placement with the same Chicago Bulls campaign.
"We need to get our big guy back," McMillan said after the game. “We are being beaten on the planks. We're little when we have Onyeaka and John [Collins] there. And we need all of our players to get in there. and help recover the ball. Today &agra; night we have a break at the end. We made the plays, grabbed the rebounds when we needed to for the last few possessions.''

“I really feel like we can be so good,” Hawks sideline reporter Annie Finberg. “Defensively, we can step up, we can score. So just what? we have to find a way to stay consistent with that.   that's what it's all about.”

Probable Atlanta Hawks!

PG - Trae Young

SG - Dejounte Murray

SF - Aeron Holiday

PF - De'Andre Hunter

C - John Collins.


 

How do the Atlanta Hawks arrive?

The Atlanta Hawks have a negative campaign in the current NBA season. There are 22 defeats and 19 victories, with a negative result in the last confrontation, ending a possible sequence of games with positive scores.
The game will be played at Air Canada Centre

The Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at Air Canada Centre, with a capacity of 19.800 people.
