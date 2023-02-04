New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers game on February 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between February and November 2022, they met five times, three of which ended in a New Orleans Pelicans victory and the remaining five were Los Angeles Lakers victories.
Key player - Lakers
Luck has not been on the Lakers' side. Their last defeats have been quite controversial and unfortunately they have not been able to raise their heads this season. However, the team led by LeBron James, continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of the sport who at 38 years old, continues to perform game after game with an average of 30 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
Key player - Pelicans
It is clear that the Pelicans do not carry the best average of the season and less after the fall of positions, however, their players fight unreachably to try to return to the top. One of them is Zion Williamson, the 1.98 cm tall 22-year-old power forward who is averaging 26 points per game, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers are not far behind their rival, literally. They have an almost equal average, with the difference being that the Pelicans have a slightly higher win rating than the Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers have 53 games, 25 wins, 28 losses and a PCT of .472, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference, just behind the New Orleans Pelicans, and 20th in the league, again behind the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans team is in an important slump. They have fallen several places in the table and the results are clearly not the best. Currently they have played 53 games and the difference between losses and victories is only one game, as they have accumulated 26 wins and 27 losses, which places them in the 11th position in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.491 and in the 19th position in the league.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Smoothie King Center in the city of New Orleans in the state of Louisiana. Its original name is New Orleans Arena and it was inaugurated in 1999 to be the official home of the New Orleans Brass of the ECHL. Then, in 2002, when the Brass disappeared, the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA took over this arena as their home when they were still the New Orleans Hornets (now the Charlotte Hornets). In 2004, they also became the official home of the AFL's New Orleans VooDoo. It has hosted major sporting and cultural events such as the 2008 and 2014 NBA All-Star Game, the 2012 NCAA Southeastern Conference tournament, the 2004 NCAA Women's Final Four and after Hurricane Katrina, hosted concerts by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It has a capacity of 18,000 spectators for basketball, 16,850 for soccer and for concerts or other performances, the capacity ranges from 7,500 to 17,805 spectators.
