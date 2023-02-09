Points and Highlights from NBA Toronto Raptors 112-98 San Antonio Spurs
Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Toronto Raptors 108-96 San Antonio Spurs today.
END GAME!

The Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA by 112-98 and increase the number of consecutive losses for the San Antonio Spurs this season to 10. Life is tough for the Spurs.
4Q - 04:13

100 POINTS! 106 to 94 for the Toronto Raptors.
END OF 3Q:

Toronto improved in the third quarter over the second and beat the Spurs by 10 leads. 88-75.
3Q - 06:54

Toronto opens a 13-point lead over the San Antonio Spurs: 76-63.
HALF TIME!

The Toronto Raptors finish ahead after two quarters, but the difference is only three points: 57-54.
2Q - 04:20

All even in the game. The Spurs managed to pull away and the game is even at 47-47.
2Q - 10:40

Toronto Raptors have yet to find themselves in the second quarter. The Spurs have already scored five and cut the lead to 5.
END OF 1Q:

The Toronto Raptors took the upper hand in the first period with a 10-point victory: 34-24.
START THE GAME!

The ball has gone up for Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs at the Air Canada Centre Arena on Bay Street in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Spurs starting lineup:

Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop e Jakob Poeltl.
10 MINUTES!

There are less than 10 minutes left in the game between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs.
Trade Deadline Toronto Raptors:

- OG Anunoby: $36 million until the end of next season and a player option of $19.9 million in 2024/25
- Chris Boucher: $35.2 million until 2025
- Fred VanVleet: US$21.2 million this season and a player option of US$22.8 million in 2023/24
- Gary Trent Jr.: $17.5 million this season and a player option of $18.8 million in 2023/24
- Thaddeus Young: $8.1 million this season and $1 million guaranteed in 2023/24
- Khem Birch: $13.6 million until the end of next season
Trade Deadline Spurs:

- Josh Richardson: expiring $12.2 million
- Jakob Poeltl: expiring $9.4 million
- Doug McDermott: $27.5 million until the end of next season
Trade deadline:

The NBA's 2023 trade deadline is approaching this Thursday (February 9). Here are the players who have the best chances of being involved in trades. The survey is based on the most recent rumors.
Raptors starting lineup:

Vanvlet, Trent Jr., Barnes, Siakam e Achiuwa.
SPURS' LAST GAMES:

In fact, the team took the worst of it last Monday, against the Chicago Bulls, by 128 to 104, playing at the opponent's home. The team shot 44.4% from the field and 30.8% from three. Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Jakob Poeltl were the team's big names in the duel. Johnson scored 21 points; Branham converted 15 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Poeltl had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Spurs will have many absentees: Dewayne Dedmon, Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson.
Spurs:

The Spurs, under the legendary Gregg Popovich, have one of the worst campaigns in the Western Conference. The Texan team has won only 14 games and has been worst in 40 matches. Of the last 10 meetings, the team won only one and lost the other nine. The San Antonio Spurs are coming off nine consecutive losses.
LAST GAME!

Last Sunday, the Raptors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 106-103, playing at the opponent's home. They scored 43.6% of their shots and 30.6% of their threes. The team's standouts in the game were: Pascal Siakam, with 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists; banker Chris Boucher, who had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds; and Scottie Barnes, with 16 points and seven rebounds. OG Anunoby will be an absence in the next game.

Raptors:

Coached by Nick Nurse, the Raptors occupy one of the last five positions in the Eastern Conference. So far, the Canadian team has won 25 games and lost the other 30.  The team has won five of the last 10 meetings. By the way, the Toronto Raptors are coming off two straight wins, against the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies.
1 HOUR!

It is just under 1 hour until the ball goes up for the Toronto Raptors vs. the San Antonio Spurs at the Air Canada Centre Arena on Bay Street in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada in the NBA.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs on TV and in real time?

Toronto Raptors-San Antonio Spurs
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: 08 February 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Air Canada Centre Arena on Bay Street in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs will start at 8:30 pm (ET), being played at Air Canada Centre Arena on Bay Street in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, valid for the round of the NBA. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Track record:

In total, the teams have faced each other 95 times in the NBA. Most of the victories have gone to the San Antonio Spurs. The team from San Antonio won 35 duels, and lost 18 to the Toronto Raptors. The most recent match ended with the Raptors winning 143-100 on November 2, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five games, four ended in favor of the Canadian team.
Teams' backgrounds

 

HOW THE NBA STANDINGS WORK

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA champion title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

Toronto Raptors

11th in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors are coming off two NBA regular season wins, to the Grizzlies and Rockets. The Toronto Raptors, in 55 games, have won 25 times and lost another 30.
San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are second to last in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with an incredible negative streak: 9 straight losses in the NBA. The Spurs have 14 wins and 40 losses from 54 matches played.
NBA:

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game is set for Toronto Raptors-San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 pm (ET) at the Air Canada Centre Arena on Bay Street in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Welcome and welcome to Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the Eastern vs. Western conference of the NBA. On one side, the Toronto Raptors have a regular campaign in the East, being the current eleventh-place team, adding only 25 wins and 30 losses. The team is only behind the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Nets, Cavaliers, Heat, Knicks, Hawks, Bulls and Pacers in the conference. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs are in a very bad phase and are 14th in the Western Conference, and should not go to the playoffs. The team has a very bad season with 14 wins and 40 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 8:30 pm ET, at the Air Canada Centre Arena, on Bay Street, in the South Core district of Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
