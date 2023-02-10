Highlights: Bucks 115-106 Lakers in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106 Los Angeles Lakers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:16
Leading the Bucks by 8 at the end of the game, Milwaukee could take the victory.
4Q | 4:39
Closed game until the end, the Lakers could turn it around or the Bucks secure the game.
4Q | 8:11
The Lakers reduce the difference and begin to press to try to tie the game.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with an advantage of 7 for the Bucks.
3Q | 1:19
The Bucks begin to quickly take off on the scoreboard and already win it by 8.
3Q | 3:36
9-0 run for the Bucks, Milwaukee turns the game around and takes the lead of the game.
3Q | 6:03
The Lakers manage to survive the first minutes of pressure from the Bucks and maintain the advantage of 5.
3Q | 9:47
Strong pressure from the Bucks in this game restart.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go to halftime with an advantage of 8 for the Lakers.
2Q | 2:17
Great game by Anthony Davis who leads the Lakers with 12 points.
2Q | 4:36
Difference of 6 for the Lakers, the Los Angeles team is surprising.
2Q | 8:44
The Lakers maintain the lead and are further and further away.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 6 for the Lakers.
1Q | 1:11
The Lakers take advantage of 4 at the end of the game and could go ahead in the first quarter.
1Q | 3:45
The tie remains and the two teams fail to separate at the close of the first quarter.
1Q | 5:58
Everything very even, tied at 15 points that forces Milwaukee to call a timeout to rethink their strategy.
1Q | 9:30
Strong start between both teams, but the Bucks look better on the court.
1Q | 12:00
Tip off the match at the Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers lineup!
These are the 5 that the Lakers start for today's game:
Tonight's starters @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/C17fsc8sIA— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2023
Bucks lineup!
These are the Bucks headlines for today's game:
Our five tonight in L.A. pic.twitter.com/kZTbFiZHOg— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 10, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Bucks: Joe English
Lakers: LeBron James, Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba.
Bucks: Joe English
Lakers: LeBron James, Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba.
Referees
James Williams (#60), Karl Lane (#77) and Matt Myers (#43) are the designated referees for the game between Bucks and Lakers, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Lakers appeared!
Los Angeles are already in their stadium for today's game:
"Come on, LeBron"— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2023
The fellas reacting to Bron's fit before and after claiming the scoring record 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j3IapKe9cw
The Bucks are here!
The Milwaukee team arrived at Crypto.com Arena for tonight's game:
L.A. Weather. 😎— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 10, 2023
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/r9B4d9O4ve
Last duel!
The last time the Bucks and Lakers saw each other was during this regular season when the LA team won the visit by a score of 133 to 129. Anthony Davis was the player of the game with 44 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Bucks vs. Lakers game kicking off at Crypto.com Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Bucks vs. Lakers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bucks vs Lakers game in various countries:
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 04 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 21 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 04 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 21 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do. LeBron comes after breaking the record and becoming the top scorer in the NBA.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals with the Greece team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and they only wait for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 p.m.