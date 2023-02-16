Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers game on February 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (Feb. 16) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (February 16) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (February 16) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (February 16) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (February 16) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between March 2022 and February 2023, they met five times, three of which ended in a Pelicans victory and the remaining three were Lakers victories.
Key player - Pelicans
It is clear that the Pelicans have managed to bounce back a bit, as their players are fighting unrelentingly to try to get back to the top. One of them is Zion Williamson, the 6-foot-1, 22-year-old power forward who is averaging 26 points per game, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Key player - Lakers
Luck has not been on the Lakers' side. Their last defeats have been quite controversial and unfortunately they have not been able to raise their heads this season. However, the team led by LeBron James continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of the sport who at 38 years old, continues to perform game after game with an average of 30.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, and who is also the highest scorer in the history of the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are far behind their rival. They have a very dismal average, and the Pelicans have a higher win rating than the Lakers. The Angelenos have 58 games, 26 wins, 32 losses and a PCT of 0.448, which ranks 13th in the Western Conference and 24th in the league.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans suffered an important slump. They fell several places in the table and the results were clearly not the best, but they have managed to recover. Currently they have played 58 games and the difference between losses and victories is only two games, as they have accumulated 30 wins and 28 losses, which places them in the 7th position in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.517 and in the 14th position in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles, California. This multipurpose venue was known as the Staples Center, the famous stadium of the city's teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, and the stage where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held. It was known by that name until last December 25, when the cryptocurrency company, Crypto.com, acquired the rights for the next 20 years. It was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, has twice won the Arena of the Year award and is the epicenter of more than 250 events of any category, not only sports. It hosts concerts, basketball and field hockey games and is even a shopping mall. It was the rehearsal place of the great Michael Jackson and has been the stage for great artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events and several NBA All-Star Games. It has a capacity of 19,060 spectators for basketball and 18,180 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.