Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Follow here Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers of February 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Boston Celtics latest lineup
The last five of Boston Celtics:
Blake Griffin, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.
Philadelphia 76ers latest lineup
The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
Boston Celtics Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Jayson Tatum (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Marcus Smart (#36) who last season was awarded Defensive of the Year and this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Jaylen Brown (#7) is the second most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his sixth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Boston Celtics in the tournament
The Boston Celtics have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 43 wins and 17 losses, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Last season they reached the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors and their goal this year is to get back into the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 23 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Boston Celtics won 142-138 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his thirteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 39 wins and 19 losses, they are in third position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 110-105 at the Wells Fargo Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Wells Fargo Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since August 31, 1996, it has been the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and has a capacity of 21,600 spectators.