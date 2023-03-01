Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last meetings
The two teams have met five times between October 24, 2021 and January 20, 2021. The balance of victories leans toward the Grizzlies' side, as they have claimed victory on three occasions: on Dec. 9, 2021 with a score of 108-95, Dec. 29, 2021 with a score of 104-99 and Jan. 9, 2022 with a score of 119-127. While the Lakers have won only twice: on October 24, 2021 with a score of 121-118 and on January 20 of this year with a score of 122-121.
Key player - Lakers
Luck has not been on the Lakers' side. Their last defeats have been quite controversial and unfortunately they have not been able to raise their heads this season. However, the team led by LeBron James, continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of this sport who at 38 years old and the record of the highest scorer in NBA history, continues to perform game after game with an average of 30 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
Key player - Grizzlies
Memphis have had an exceptional season. Undoubtedly, they have been one of the surprises this year and this is clearly not pure luck. The union of the team and the great work they have harvested, has taken them to the top. Like any good team, there is a great leader and that is Ja Morant, the indispensable point guard who at 23 years of age has managed to do wonders and this has allowed him to average 27 points per game, 6 rebounds and 8.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are far away from their rival, literally. They have a very different average, as the difference in wins between the two teams is seven games. The Los Angeles Lakers have 61 games, 29 wins, 32 losses and a PCT of 0.475, which places them 12th in the Western Conference, just ten spots behind the Grizzlies, and 21st in the league.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis is having an excellent moment. At this point in the season, they have played 59 games and are on an incredible streak, as they have 36 wins and only 23 losses, accumulate a PCT of .610 and are second in the Western Conference and sixth in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the FedEx Forum in the city of Memphis, Tennesse. It is the official home of the Memphies Grizzlies of the NBA and the Memphies Tigers of the NCAA. This pavilion has the capacity to host all kinds of events, from basketball or ice hockey games, to concerts or other types of shows. The Grizzlies have been playing there since 2004, having previously played at Pyramid Arena when the city built the facility, which is why it owns it. The courier company, FedEx, signed the naming rights agreement for the arena, which is why it is the FedEx Forum. It covers an area of 75,000 square meters and has 1,000 VIP seats for every occasion. Its capacity is 18,165 spectators for basketball and 12,633 for ice hockey.
