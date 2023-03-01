Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets of February 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Milwaukee Bucks Last Lineup
Milwaukee Buck's Ultimate Quintet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, and Grayson Allen.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, and Grayson Allen.
Brooklyn Nets Last Lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.
Milwaukee Bucks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First the center Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his ninth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Brook Lopez (#11) who this season has managed to average 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jrue Holiday (#21) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament
The Milwaukee Bucks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 43 wins and 17 losses, they are in first position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on February 26 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 104-101 at the Fiserv Forum to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Mikal Bridges (#1), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key to assisting, he is considered one of the best players on the team and he averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 34 wins and 26 losses, establishing themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 26 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 129-127 at State Farm Arena and thus the Brooklyn Nets got their other loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Barclays Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in Brooklyn, New York. Since September 21, 2012, it is the home of the Brooklyn Nets and has a capacity of 17,732 spectators.