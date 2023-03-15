Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, shooting guard. With 31 years old, the experienced player is being part of a very competitive team, but unfortunately for the team things have not gone as expected and at this moment they are out of the standings so in the coming weeks they will have to give their best, especially McCollum who has been the most regular with: 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. One of the best Lakers players, injuries have not stopped chasing him since last season, but when Davis can be healthy his numbers are very good, now with the injury of James, Davis is having great duels in which he has excelled, but currently he is up to date, his numbers on the season are: 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Focused pic.twitter.com/gq4tMQmm9v— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 13, 2023
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Last season Lakers and Pelicans had a four-game series, it was the New Orleans team that ended up taking the series by winning it 3-1, for this season the teams have already met three times and it is Lakers who leads the series 2-1, this fourth game will not only close the series, Lakers and Pelicans are in the direct fight for Play-In and that makes you think it will be a great duel.
Pelicans hold on
Pelicans is one of the teams that have the potential to excel for many seasons, however the talent they have in their players has not been able to stand out at all, the team has not been a serious candidate for many years and it seems that this season will not be either, the team is ranked 12th in the Western Conference with a record of 33-35, this record is shared with three other teams, Two of them have a Play-In spot, but Lakers and Pelicans are the closest pursuers, every game is important for the New Orleans team, since the losses affect a lot to qualify, Pelicans comes from a victory against Blazers, so now they need to take advantage of the moment and get a long winning streak, only then they could have a good place in the table.
Los Angeles Lakers in need of victories
Lakers are in a complicated situation, after having improved and climbed to the Play-In, their record is very volatile and a loss leaves them out of the fight, the bad start of the season that the team had continues to cause havoc, as they still have not secured their classification, Lakers have had changes of players and this has allowed them to have the opportunity to return to the fight for a Play-In spot, but the performance of most of the season was not good, Lakers' two best players, James and Davis, have had to struggle with injuries that have haunted them since last season, currently the team is in eleventh place in the West with a record of 33-35, Lakers had a great season despite not having James available, adding three consecutive wins, but it was Knicks who broke that streak and made them leave the Play-In zone.
Duel for a Play-In spot
Pelicans and Lakers are not having the best season in the NBA and near the end of the regular season, both teams are out of contention and need to give a better closing to be in the finals, this time of the season is when teams find their best form, but the fact that these teams are not among the first is unexpected.
