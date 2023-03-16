Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Kings vs. Nets live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from the Barclays Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Kings vs. Nets online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The Sacramento forward is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after playing just 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his play to De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook as Sacramento breaks a 16-year postseason-less skid. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to reach the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without a playoff. The team has begun to make movements and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of directing the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting five, likewise the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, leaving out any chance of postseason play. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Spencer Dinwiddie, a must see player!
The Brooklyn point guard returns to the Nets as one of the top figures of this team and will continue to show the high level he had in Dallas. Dinwiddie comes in averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The point guard arrives with a good level after the great season with the Mavericks, he will seek to take advantage of this opportunity as a leader and one of the team's veterans to show the best version of him. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Cameron Johnson, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets get here?
The Brooklyn team continues this season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round the previous year. The team has been involved in many problems since the start of the season, which led to the departure of several figures such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets board has stepped forward and is looking for a new project and with the arrival of players like Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith and Cameron Johnson, they will try to fight for a place in the playoffs. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Nets will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn a chance as star players in the NBA. At the moment, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34 wins and 25 losses.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.