Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Cavs vs. Nets live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from the Barclays Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Cavs vs. Nets online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be critical to meeting Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Spencer Dinwiddie, a must see player!
The Brooklyn point guard returns to the Nets as one of the top figures of this team and will continue to show the high level he had in Dallas. Dinwiddie comes in averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The point guard arrives with a good level after the great season with the Mavericks, he will seek to take advantage of this opportunity as a leader and one of the team's veterans to show the best version of him. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Cameron Johnson, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets get here?
The Brooklyn team continues this season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round the previous year. The team has been involved in many problems since the start of the season, which led to the departure of several figures such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets board has stepped forward and is looking for a new project and with the arrival of players like Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith and Cameron Johnson, they will try to fight for a place in the playoffs. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of. The Nets will try to continue showing a high level, they have a young squad that seeks to show what they are made of and earn a chance as star players in the NBA. At the moment, they are in fifth position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 34 wins and 25 losses.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, sharp at 3:30 p.m.