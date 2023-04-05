Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 4, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between January of last year and November of the same year, they have met five times, three of which have been wins for Utah with scores of 139-116, 116-130 and 122-109, while the Lakers have won twice with scores of 106-101 and 101-95.
Key player - Lakers
Luck has been on the Lakers' side again. Their last few games have returned to satisfactory results and things in the season were good again. The team led by LeBron James, continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of this sport who at 38 years old and the record of the greatest scorer in NBA history, continues to perform game after game with an average of 28.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. For this game, he is in doubt because he has a foot discomfort, however, everyone in the team expects him to be available for the game.
Key player - Jazz
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old 2.13-inch native of the European country, is averaging 25.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are a little far from their rival, literally. They have a very different average, as the difference in wins between the two teams is four games. The Los Angelinos have the same 78 games, 40 wins, 38 losses and a PCT of 0.513, which ranks No. 7 in the Western Conference, just five spots above the Utah Jazz, and No. 14 in the league, eight spots above Utah.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz remain in a moment where the balance is completely unbalanced. The team currently ranks No. 12 in the Western Conference with 78 games played of which 36 they have won and the other 42 have ended in defeat. It maintains a PCT of 0.462 and in the league as a whole, it is ranked 22nd.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Vivint Arena located in the city of Salt Lake City in the state of Utah. It was inaugurated in 1991 and is owned by Larry Miller and is the official home of the Utah Jazz of the NBA. It has hosted the Western Athletic Conference in '93, '94 and '95, the 1993 All-Star Game, the 1995 Ice Skating Championships and several events of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. It has changed its name three times. First, it was called Delta Center, referring to the Delta Air Lines airline that connects in the city. Then, it was renamed EnergySolutions due to the sponsorship of the nuclear waste company and finally, since 2015, the security company Vivint, carries the name of the sports venue. It has a capacity of 19,911 spectators for basketball and 14,000 for field hockey.
