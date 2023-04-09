Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between February of last year and April 4, they have met five times, three of which have been wins for Utah with scores of 116-130, 139-116 and 122-109, while the Lakers have won twice with scores of 106-101 and 133-135.
Jugador destacado - Lakers
Luck has been on the Lakers' side again. Their last few games have returned to satisfactory results and things in the season were good again. The team led by LeBron James, continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of this sport who at 38 years old and the record of the greatest scorer in NBA history, continues to perform game after game with an average of 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists. For this game, he is in doubt because he has a foot discomfort, however, everyone in the team expects him to be available for the game.
Key player - Jazz
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old 2.13-inch native of the European country, is averaging 25.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are a little far from their rival, literally. They have a very different average, as the difference in wins between the two teams is four games. The Los Angelinos have the same 81 games, 42 wins, 39 losses and a PCT of 0.519, which ranks No. 7 in the Western Conference, just five spots above the Utah Jazz, and No. 14 in the league, eight spots above Utah.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz remain in a moment where the balance has been completely unbalanced. The team currently ranks No. 12 in the Western Conference with 81 games played of which 37 they have won and the other 44 have ended in defeat. It maintains a PCT of 0.457 and in the league as a whole, it is ranked 22nd.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles, California. This multipurpose venue was known as the Staples Center, the famous stadium of the city's teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, and the stage where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held. It was known by that name until last December 25, when the cryptocurrency company, Crypto.com, acquired the rights for the next 20 years. It was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, has twice won the Arena of the Year award and is the epicenter of more than 250 events of any category, not only sports. It hosts concerts, basketball and field hockey games and is even a shopping mall. It was the rehearsal place of the great Michael Jackson and has been the stage for great artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events and several NBA All-Star Games. It has a capacity of 19,060 spectators for basketball and 18,180 for field hockey.
