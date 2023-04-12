Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Play-in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The young addition of Timberwolves in the 2020 Draft is paying off and has given the team the possibility of playing in Play-In for two consecutive seasons, although his team is not considered one of the best, that makes him more dangerous, his numbers this season are: 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, this player is important for the present and future of the franchise.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the most relevant players in the NBA in the last era, he recently became the top scorer in the history of the league, now that he is back, the player will seek to redeem himself and make the team to advance to the Playoffs and there be able to give any surprise, currently averages: 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.
April 10, 2023
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Last season Lakers and Timberwolves had a four-game series, the Minnesota team won the series by winning 3 of 4 games, for this season they had a 3-game series and Timberwolves won the series by winning the first two games, for the Play-In it will be a very close duel as they finished very even in the standings, whoever manages to advance already knows their opponent.
Minnesota Timberwolves to improve on great season
Timberwolves maintained their good level of the previous season, where they managed to play the Play-In in the seventh position, this season their performance took them to the eighth position with a lower record than before, the first big challenge of this team is to qualify for the Playoffs at the first opportunity, Timberwolves closed the season with an extraordinary 7-3 in the last ten games, This team got into the great fight that was formed to try to qualify among the best six, now with much to win and little to lose, the Minnesota team knows they will have to give their best if they want to beat the Lakers, internally the team had a problem leaving Gobert suspended for assaulting one of his teammates, no doubt they already know how the rival plays and it is in them to reach the ideal tactic to win at Lakers' house.
Lakers to continue with the great closing
The regular season of the Lakers had many complications, this made it very contrasting in their results, the first part of the season was complicated getting to have a great streak of defeats in the first games, with the game that the Lakers showed everything indicated that they would have another year without disputing a place, but after the period of exchanges, the team began to get better results, this led the team back to the fight for a place in the next instance, Davis and James were already spending more time on the court after overcoming their injuries, however, a prolonged injury for James put in doubt the team's season, but having made good additions in the exchange, Lakers continued steadily and was very close to sneak into the top 6, a loss to Clippers was the difference to be in the Playoffs, their season ended with a record of 43-39, getting the seventh place.
The time to fight for a position has come
The NBA regular season has come to an end, with this the teams that will seek a place in the Playoffs are already defined, in the Western Conference Lakers will face Timberwolves in the search for direct access, the duel in appearance is very interesting because of the equality of the teams, however, Lakers being local will have a small advantage and is expected to take advantage of it, as the Grizzlies will be waiting for them.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA Play-In 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 pm ET.