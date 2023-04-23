Memphis Girzzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com in the city of Los Angeles Lakers. Don't miss a single detail of the live game update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
Last meetings
This is already the third game out of seven that the Lakers and Grizzlies have to play to advance to the next round. The first was on April 16 and ended in favor of the Lakers who won 112-128. April 19 was the second game and it ended in favor of the Grizzlies who won 103-93.
Key player - Lakers
Luck was once again on the Lakers' side. Their last games were incredible and they finally managed to qualify for the playoffs. The team led by LeBron James continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of this sport who, at 38 years old, continues to perform game after game with an average of 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4 assists, and who is also the greatest scorer in the history of the NBA.
Key player - Grizzlies
Memphis have had an exceptional season. Undoubtedly, they have been one of the surprises this year and this is clearly not pure luck. The union of the team and the great work they have harvested, has taken them to the top. Like any good team, there is a great leader and that is Jaren Jackson Jr, the indispensable power forward who at 23 years old has managed to do wonders and this has allowed him to average 24.5 points per game, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis finished the regular season on a high note. They achieved, in their 82 games, an incredible streak, as they totaled 51 wins and only 31 losses, accumulated a PCT of 0.622 and finished second in the Western Conference and fifth in the league.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers rebounded in the regular season and moved up many spots, enough to make the Play-offs without a playoff berth. They finished 7th in the Western Conference with 43 wins and 39 losses, giving them a PCT of 0.524. In the league, they finished in 14th place.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles, California. This multipurpose venue was known as the Staples Center, the famous stadium of the city's teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, and the stage where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held. It was known by that name until last December 25, when the cryptocurrency company, Crypto.com, acquired the rights for the next 20 years. It was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, has twice won the Arena of the Year award and is the epicenter of more than 250 events of any category, not only sports. It hosts concerts, basketball and field hockey games and is even a shopping mall. It was the rehearsal place of the great Michael Jackson and has been the stage for great artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events and several NBA All-Star Games. It has a capacity of 19,060 spectators for basketball and 18,180 for field hockey.
