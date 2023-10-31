Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Magic absences!
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The power forward from Orlando is the young figure of the Magic and will begin his second season in the NBA with great spotlights as he was the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader and best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine on his way in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will be vital to generating victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the campaign.
How does the Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #6 pick in the NBA Draft, with this one, those from Orlando brought Anthony Black from the University of Arkansas. Likewise, the big news of the season was the victory of Paolo Banchero by becoming the rookie of the year. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of Template. One of the most contested positions will be the team's center with Mo Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. looking to be the team's starter. Those from Orlando continue their search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero and Franz Wagner will become one of their top figures. Orlando's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Lakers absences!
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
