Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL. VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers game in various countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Clippers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Paul George, player to watch!
The LA forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game per game. The Clippers figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection with players like Russell Westbrook, Kawhil Leonard and Norman Powell will be essential to meet Los Angeles' objectives. George will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Clippers look to fight for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.
How does the Clippers arrive?
The Los Angeles team arrives after having finished a great season by qualifying for the Playoffs, but being eliminated in the first round and not being able to demonstrate the potential of the project. The Clippers achieved a record of 44 wins and 38 losses and entered the Playoffs where they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns, in a series where they were not favorites by a score of 4 to 1. However, the team left a good feeling that An important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with keeping players like Russell Westbrook, PJ Tucker, Terance Mann and Mason Plumlee to improve the squad and the second unit. The Clippers' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round. The team is very good and we will see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. One of the great unknowns of the team focuses on the health of Kawhi Leonard and the pace of Russell Westbrook and James Harden. If these two can add their high level to that of Paul George, the team could become one of the favorites for the title.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are on the team's injured list: Jared Vanderbilt.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10 p.m.