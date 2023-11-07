Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Kaseya Center.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Heat absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the Heat's top figure and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is bringing fruit to a team full of spotlights and hoping to get back to a conference final.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after reaching the NBA Finals and finishing as the runner-up with a team full of good players, led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat finished with a streak of 44 wins and 38 losses to place themselves in seventh place in the East and qualify for the Play-In. In this instance, Miami eliminated the Bulls. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was the absence due to injury of Jimmy Butler in the most important moments, the Heat star injured his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to winning more duels. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Orlando Robinson and Kevin Love, in addition to the additions of Thomas Bryant, Josh Richardson and Jaime Jacquez Jr., the latter being the #18 pick in the NBA draft. NBA 2023. Miami's goal is to take advantage of the few roster movements to get back into the NBA grand final.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are on the team's injured list: Jared Vanderbilt.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Where's the game?
The Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this preseason duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
