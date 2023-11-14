New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Getty Image

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden Sports Pavilion. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Leon vs Juarez can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

 

8:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the game of Leon vs Juarez corresponding to Game 10 of the NBA regular season?

This is the start time for the Leon vs Juarez game on November 13, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 6:30 p.m.

Brazil: 6:30 p.m.

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 6:30 p.m.

Japan: 6:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 a.m.

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 12:30 p.m.

Australia: 12:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 1:30 p.m.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

Boston Celtics Statement

Joe Mazzulla, head coach of the Celtics, spoke prior to the game: "I don't know if it was disrespectful or cheap to challenge in that situation. I really don't agree or disagree."

"I think at the end of the day, my responsibility is to my players first, and to have respect for the game. We've been in that situation before where we don't take the last shot, we let the clock run out, we do it all the time, but with three and a half minutes to go, you've got a group of guys checking in and they're playing as hard as they can."

8:10 AM3 hours ago

Final Boston Celtics lineup

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis.
8:05 AM3 hours ago

New York Knicks final starting five

Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson.
8:00 AM3 hours ago

How does Boston Celtics arrive?

Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors at home with a wide lead of 117-94, the first duel of the season between these two teams.
7:55 AM3 hours ago

How are the New York Knicks doing?

New York Knicks came out victorious against the Charlotte Hornets with a score of 129-107, the team will be looking to pick up points in this upcoming matchup.

7:50 AM3 hours ago

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game will be played at TD Garden Sports Pavilion

The New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden Sports Pavilion, located in New York. The venue has a capacity for 18,000 people.
7:45 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live, this match corresponds to game 10 of the NBA 2023 regular season. The game will take place at the TD Garden Sports Pavilion at 6:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA