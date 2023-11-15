Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in NBA
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA?
Mexico: 21:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:30 hours
Chile: 00:30 hours
Colombia: 22:30 hours
Peru: 22:30 hours
USA: 22:30 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:30 hours
Uruguay: 00:30 hours
Paraguay: 23:30 hours
Spain: 05:30 hours
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live
If you want to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live, it will be streamed NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
They get visitors
The racers enjoyed the great atmosphere of a Lakers game.
They talk about the refereeing
Revelas groping
This set off a concern and directing alarm bells to the National Basketball Association (NBA).
"While we were waiting, taking a break in a meeting and everyone was lining up for the buffet during the lunch break, someone grabbed my butt. I turned around and was really shocked. It was like, again, I didn't have the confidence my dad put in me. That was a moment where I wanted to shrink back and not be anything, that I would have gotten sick and said, 'I have to go. Do I really belong here?' I'm really not one of the group. Like I was singled out. It made me feel very self-conscious," she said.
Player to watch
Player to watch
Injuries
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jarred Vanderbilt AP 13 Nov. Out
LeBron James SF 13 Nov. Up to Date
Jalen Hood-Schifino G 4 Nov. Out
Gabe Vincent BA 3 Nov. Out
Memphis:
Name Pos Return Date Status
Xavier Tillman A 12 Nov. Out
Jake LaRavia A 10 Nov. Day-to-day
Derrick Rose BA 7 Nov. Out
Steven Adams C 7 Nov. Out
Brandon Clarke AP 22 Oct. Out