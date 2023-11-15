Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in NBA

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match in the NBA.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies of November 14th, in several countries:

Mexico: 21:30 hours CDMX

Argentina: 00:30 hours

Chile: 00:30 hours

Colombia: 22:30 hours

Peru: 22:30 hours

USA: 22:30 hours ET

Ecuador: 22:30 hours

Uruguay: 00:30 hours

Paraguay: 23:30 hours

Spain: 05:30 hours

 

Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live

The match will be broadcast on NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.

 

They get visitors

The Los Angeles Lakers received a luxury visit during their 116-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Spotted were Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon, who are preparing for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The racers enjoyed the great atmosphere of a Lakers game.

They talk about the refereeing

The refereeing criteria and the frequency with which various teams enter into discussion, the Los Angeles Lakers with complaints and situations that are also older than basketball itself. The Lakers lost in Miami their fifth duel of the season and the franchise complained "about non-uniform treatment" with LeBron James. "Numerous missed fouls," "A game is not won or lost in the final two minutes. If you know basketball, you know these are things that happen in the first, second or third quarter and it has a big impact on the finish," LeBron James went so far as to say. Three games later and with the complaint on the table, everything changed. The Lakers reached a 5-5 record. Their last win, against Portland Trail Blazers (116-110), is the best example, they had 37 free throws and while the rival only 9.
Revelas groping

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss revealed a shocking allegation against an NBA owner, sharing how she was groped, going so far as to expose the challenges she has faced in the league.

This set off a concern and directing alarm bells to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

"While we were waiting, taking a break in a meeting and everyone was lining up for the buffet during the lunch break, someone grabbed my butt. I turned around and was really shocked. It was like, again, I didn't have the confidence my dad put in me. That was a moment where I wanted to shrink back and not be anything, that I would have gotten sick and said, 'I have to go. Do I really belong here?' I'm really not one of the group. Like I was singled out. It made me feel very self-conscious," she said.

Player to watch

Texas Christian University point guard Desmond Bane, 35 years old, has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 26.5, with 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Player to watch

The 35 year old forward, pivot or point guard, Lebron James or better known as "The King" has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 25.2, with 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Injuries

Lakers:

Name Pos Date of return Status.

Jarred Vanderbilt AP 13 Nov. Out

LeBron James SF 13 Nov. Up to Date

Jalen Hood-Schifino G 4 Nov. Out

Gabe Vincent BA 3 Nov. Out

Memphis:

Name Pos Return Date Status

Xavier Tillman A 12 Nov. Out

Jake LaRavia A 10 Nov. Day-to-day

Derrick Rose BA 7 Nov. Out

Steven Adams C 7 Nov. Out

Brandon Clarke AP 22 Oct. Out

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game. The game will take place at the Chase Center, at 22:30.
