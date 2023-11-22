Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz match in the NBA.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz of November 21th, in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz live
The match will be broadcast on NBA League Pass. If you want to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz live, it will be streamed NBA League Pass. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Gabe Vincent Injury
When the Lakers signed Gabe Vincent, it looked like they were getting a luxury backup point guard. The Lakers were acquiring the services of the point guard who helped the Miami Heat reach the 2023 Finals. According to the Los Angeles Times, Vincent recently suffered a knee sprain, so he will be on the injured list for another two weeks for the Lakers. Darvin Ham will have to continue to look for alternatives for the backup point guard role to starter D'Angelo Russell, considering that rookie and fellow No. 1 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has been unable to make his NBA debut due to a knee contusion. But after three weeks of action, the 27-year-old has missed the last nine games due to his left knee injury.
Showing interest
According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have shown interest in taking LaVine in a trade. The trade does not look close for now, due to restrictions, but everything would change starting Dec. 15, when the Lakers will be able to move players they re-signed and acquired during the offseason. They include D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish. In 12 games, LaVine averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds with 3.0 assists and could function as the Lakers' third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Possible new owners
Lebron James has shown on several occasions his desire to participate in the 'macro project'.
"It's a matter of time and I hope to be part of it," LeBron responded when asked about the NBA's expansion to Las Vegas.
Another vying for ownership in Nevada is Shaquille O'Neal, he claims to be ready to lead this NBA expansion, with some 'dart' towards other contenders such as Lebron James:
"If there's ever an NBA team that's going to come here, I'd definitely like to be involved. With LeBron, without LeBron, I just want to be involved."
"It's a matter of time and I hope to be part of it," LeBron responded when asked about the NBA's expansion to Las Vegas.
Another vying for ownership in Nevada is Shaquille O'Neal, he claims to be ready to lead this NBA expansion, with some 'dart' towards other contenders such as Lebron James:
"If there's ever an NBA team that's going to come here, I'd definitely like to be involved. With LeBron, without LeBron, I just want to be involved."
Growing his legend
LeBron James is nearing his 39th birthday, but he is always evolving his game. The Lakers star had another fabulous performance in their 105-104 win over Houston Rockets, having 37 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, ranking eighth in the historical table of players with the most steals in the competition, surpassing Clyde Drexler, with 2,208 steals.
Player to watch
Ireland's 26 year old forward or Pivot, Lauri Markkanen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 24.8, with 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Player to watch
The 35 year old forward, pivot or point guard, Lebron James or better known as the King or in English "The King" has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 26.4, with 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Injuries
Utah Jazz:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Walker Kessler C 20 Nov. Out
Los Angeles Lakers:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Jarred Vanderbilt AP 18 Nov. Out
Gabe Vincent BA 16 Nov. Out
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Walker Kessler C 20 Nov. Out
Los Angeles Lakers:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Jarred Vanderbilt AP 18 Nov. Out
Gabe Vincent BA 16 Nov. Out
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz NBA game. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena, at 22:00.