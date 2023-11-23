Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match live?
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Hawks' last games
Atlanta Hawks 114-116 New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons 120-126 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 109-117 Miami Heat
Orlando Magic 119-120 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have an explosive offense led by Trae Young. Young is averaging 23.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. On the defensive end, the team is allowing 111.5 points per game this season, which is the 14th worst in the league.
Nets' last games
Miami Heat 122-115 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 124-104 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 102-94 Washington Wizards
Boston Celtics 121-107 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets' defense can be inconsistent. The team is allowing 110.7 points per game this season, which is the 16th worst in the league.
State Farm Arena
It seats 16,888 spectators for basketball games, 17,621 spectators for ice hockey games and 20,100 spectators for concerts. The State Farm Arena is a modern, well-equipped venue with all the facilities needed to host top-level sporting and musical events.
It has a retractable lawn that can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a high-quality sound system. The arena has hosted several major events, including the 2014 NBA Final, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and the 2019 Copa America Final.
It has also hosted concerts by artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, U2, The Rolling Stones and Elton John. The State Farm Arena is an important landmark in the city of Atlanta and one of the main tourist destinations in the region. It is a vibrant and energetic venue that welcomes thousands of visitors every year.
