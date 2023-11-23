Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Atlanta Hawks

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:45 PM14 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:40 PM19 minutes ago

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks of 22th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

11:35 PM24 minutes ago

Hawks' last games

Atlanta Hawks 116-126 Philadelphia 76ers 

Atlanta Hawks 114-116 New York Knicks 

Detroit Pistons 120-126 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 109-117 Miami Heat 

Orlando Magic  119-120 Atlanta Hawks

11:30 PM29 minutes ago
11:25 PM34 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have performed similarly to their rivals in their last five games, losing three and winning two. Overall, they have a 6-6 record this season and occupy 9th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have an explosive offense led by Trae Young. Young is averaging 23.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. On the defensive end, the team is allowing 111.5 points per game this season, which is the 14th worst in the league.

11:20 PM39 minutes ago

Nets' last games

Brooklyn Nets 99-121 Philadelphia 76ers 

Miami Heat 122-115 Brooklyn Nets 

Brooklyn Nets 124-104 Orlando Magic 

Brooklyn Nets 102-94 Washington Wizards 

Boston Celtics 121-107 Brooklyn Nets 

11:15 PM44 minutes ago
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
11:10 PMan hour ago

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off three defeats, two in a row, and have won just two of their last five games. Overall, they have a 6-7 record this season and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets' defense can be inconsistent. The team is allowing 110.7 points per game this season, which is the 16th worst in the league.

11:05 PMan hour ago

State Farm Arena

Located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena that serves as home to four professional sports teams: the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Atlanta Dream of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the Atlanta Gladiators of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). The arena was inaugurated on September 18, 1999, with a concert by Luciano Pavarotti.

It seats 16,888 spectators for basketball games, 17,621 spectators for ice hockey games and 20,100 spectators for concerts. The State Farm Arena is a modern, well-equipped venue with all the facilities needed to host top-level sporting and musical events.

It has a retractable lawn that can be opened or closed depending on the weather conditions, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a high-quality sound system. The arena has hosted several major events, including the 2014 NBA Final, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and the 2019 Copa America Final.

It has also hosted concerts by artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, U2, The Rolling Stones and Elton John. The State Farm Arena is an important landmark in the city of Atlanta and one of the main tourist destinations in the region. It is a vibrant and energetic venue that welcomes thousands of visitors every year.

11:00 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks live this Wednesday (22), at the State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
10:55 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA