Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are on the team's injured list: Jared Vanderbilt.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Cavaliers absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,450 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, promptly at 7:30 p.m.