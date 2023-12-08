New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live from the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers game in several countries:
Argentina: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 23 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 03 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 20 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How do the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Pelicans absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Brandon Ingram, a must see player!
The Pelicans forward began being the team's offensive leader with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram is coming off a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown a few years ago fall when he won the “Most Improved Player” award. So his objective will be to become the leader of the team. Together with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to get a place in the Play-offs and be a difficult opponent from distance and in the paint. With the incorporation of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.
How does the Pelicans get here?
The New Orleans team starts this season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans are not favorites in the West but they have a great squad. They finished last season with a record of 42 wins and 40 losses to finish in ninth place and enter the Play-In, where they were left out against Oklahoma and did not get their ticket to the Playoffs. Those from New Orleans are running to be one of the favorites to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to get into the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Where's the game?
The T-Mobile Arena located in the city of Las Vegas will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
