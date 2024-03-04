Precious Achiuwa arrived to the Knicks after being traded from the Raptors in the deal that landed OG Anunoby in New York and RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in Toronto. In just a few months, the forward has earned Coach Tom Thibodeau's trust in the 'Big Apple' which is something not easy to do.

The 24 year-old has played 29 games with the Knicks so far this season and is averaging 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Stepping Up

Achiuwa was forced to enter the starting lineup after Julius Randle's injury and he has performed at the biggest stage. During that stretch, he’s played more than 40 minutes a game and is averaging 14.3 points to go with 10.3 boards.

Achiuwa is averaging a career-high in rebounds which has boosted his confidence on both ends of the floor. When asked about it, the Forward out of Memphis stated ''tenacity'' is the reason why he's been able to perform this way.

“It’s just tenacity,” Achiuwa said about his rebounding.

“It just really comes down to timing. I know I’m not the tallest person on the floor. Depending on where the shot is shot from, I’m making a read on if it’s gonna be a long rebound, or I’m reading the ball and seeing if it’s gonna bounce left or bounce right.

I can’t explain how I can make those reads, honestly. It’s just instinctual.”

Precious is playing for his third team since arriving to the NBA in 2020. Now, he looks extremely comfortable and undoubtedly he will play a big role in the Knicks playoffs run this season. The former first round pick has played in the postseason twice in his career and is set to compete in the highest stage of his NBA journey later this year.