NBA: Knicks 122-108 Hornets, New York stings Charlotte as Brunson balls out

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 122-108 behind 32 points from Jalen Brunson, who helped the team extend its winning run to three games.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Knicks, who had won six straight games, took a 15-point advantage into the half thanks to 26 points by Brunson in the first half.

According to Brunson, "I think we're on our way." "A lot of work still has to be done. Thirteen games remain. We simply need to improve on the solid position we're in right now.

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball over Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA game at Spectrum Center on November 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For New York, Julius Randle finished with 21 points, R.J. Barrett finished with 15 points, Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 25 points, and Mitchell Robinson pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds. Due to migraine problems, Barrett had missed the previous three games.

For Charlotte, who dropped its fourth consecutive game, LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 34 points. A rookie, Miles Bridges scored 19 points, while Brandon Miller scored a career-high 29.

Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The current weekend's two-game sweep, which includes New York's 120-99 victory over Washington, has seen them lead at no point.

Head coach of New York, Tom Thibodeau, stated, "I don't get wrapped up in six of seven or however many in a row or whatever that might be." This is because every game is unique. "To win that game, you have to work hard." Therefore, the most crucial thing is to focus on that specific game so that we may form the proper habits.

Story of the game:

New York had a 30-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and went on to take three game-high 15-point leads in the second quarter, the last coming at 47-32 before Charlotte cut the margin to just ten points.

With 9:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, Ball's two 3-pointers brought the Hornets within 94-88. Any aspirations Charlotte had of a comeback were dashed as New York, headed by Barrett and DiVincenzo, responded with a 15–6 run over the following 5 1/2 minutes.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A 13-year player for both clubs, Baron Davis was recognised as a "Hornets Legend" at halftime as part of Charlotte's 35-year celebration of NBA basketball.

During his six years with the Hornets/New Orleans Pelicans, Davis was a two-time NBA All-Star. Charlotte selected Davis in the first round of the 1999 NBA Draught, and after the 2001–02 season, the team relocated to New Orleans. Later on, Davis was a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors.

Knicks: This Monday away to Minnesota.

Hornets: On Monday, they host Boston.