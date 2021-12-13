Niagara Records Biggest Win In Program History

The Niagara Purple Eagles put on a show at the Gallagher Center to record the largest margin of victory in the modern era as a NCAA Division I team.

Greg Paulus' squad dominated from start to finish to earn a 112-52 win over Division III program, Buffalo State College.

The Purple Eagles last defeated a team by 60 or more points during the 1914-15 season, when they defeated Canisius College 78-11.

Strapped

Sharpshooter Justin Roberts led the Purple Eagles in scoring with 17 points. Despite falling just one point short of his career-high, the senior shot 50 percent from the 3-point line, making four 3-pointers to tie his career-best.

Roberts also recorded four assists.

The Purple Eagles shot 61.3 percent from the field.

FINAL | Niagara wins! Six Purple Eagles (Justin Roberts, Marcus Hammond, Touba Traore, Rob Brown III, Julian Mackey and Nicholas Kratholm) all scored in double figures! NU shot over 61% from the field!



🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/dCjITJVcKQ — Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) December 12, 2021

Postgame comments

''We are a very close team,'' Roberts told VAVEL USA. ''Off the court and on the court we are always talking to each other and hanging out so I feel that carries over to the game.

Coach (Greg Paulus) has really emphasized on communication these last few games so hopefully we can carry that out for the rest of the season.''

Niagara scored 66 points in the paint and 62 points off the bench.

Through everyone's contribution, Niagara was able to break the 100-point mark in regulation for the first time since 2018.

The Purple Eagles will now take on the University at Albany as part of the Big 4 Tripleheader at the KeyBank Center.