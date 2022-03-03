2022 Atlantic Sun men's tournament first round recap: Home teams go undefeated

The opening round of the 2022 Atlantic Sun tournament saw all four home teams emerge victorious as Central Arkansas, Florida Gulf Coast, Kennesaw State and Lipscomb all advanced.

VAVEL takes a look at how those four teams moved on to the quarterfinals.

Kennesaw State 82, Eastern Kentucky 73

The Owls won an Atlantic Sun tournament game for the first time since 2017 as they scored 57 points in the second half to defeat the Colonels.

Kennesaw State (13-17) trailed 68-66, but ended the game on a 16-5 run. Spencer Rodgers led the Owls with 22 points while Demond Robinson added 18.

Devantae Blanton led Eastern Kentucky (13-18) with 23. Jomaru Brown added 22 as the Colonels were making their debut in the A-Sun tournament after joining the conference from the Ohio Valley.

Central Arkansas 74, Stetson 73

A 14-point comeback by Central Arkansas saw them edge Stetson in the closest game of the night.

Guard Collin Cooper led the Bears with 21 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with nine seconds left. He had 17 in the second half as UCA (11-19) outscored the Hatters 44-33 in the final 20 minutes.

Stetson (11-19) had five players in double figures led by Christiaan Jones and Stephan Swenson, who had 12 each. Jones missed a pair of free throws with nine-tenths of a second left.

Lipscomb 74, North Florida 65

Ahsan Asadullah led Lipscomb (14-18) with 28 points as the Bisons advanced to the quarterfinals, outscoring North Florida by nine in the second half as the two teams were tied 31-31 at halftime.

Asadullah also had 12 rebounds to post his 12th double-double of the season. Parker Hazen added 17 points and seven rebounds as coach Lennie Acuff picked up his 600th career win.

Jaydn Parker led the Ospreys with 17 points. Carter Hendrickson added 12 with seven rebounds while Jose Placer had ten. North Florida finishes their season at 11-20.

Florida Gulf Coast 81, North Florida 72

Tavian Dunn-Martin, on the day he was named Atlantic Sun Newcomer of the Year, led Florida Gulf Coast (21-10) with 26 points. Kevin Samuel added 17 on eight-of-eight shooting from the floor.

Daniel Ortiz led North Alabama (9-21), last year's conference tournament finalists with 29. CJ Brim added ten for the Lions, who shot just 42.4 percent from the floor.