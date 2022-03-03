2022 Horizon League tournament first round recap

Action in the Horizon League tournament got underway as four first-round games were contested at campus sites.

Oakland, Detroit Mercy, Illinois-Chicago and Robert Morris all won and VAVEL takes a look back at how the action unfolded.

Oakland 70, IUPUI 58

Jamal Cain led all scorers with 17 points as Oakland (20-11) cruised past IUPUI (3-26) and into the quarterfinals.

Jalen Moore added 16 points to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds. B.J. Maxwell led the Jaguars with 15 points while Boston Stanton III had 13.

The Golden Grizzlies jumped out to an 18-7 lead and never looked back, pushing it to as much as 16 late in the second half before IUPUI made the score somewhat respectable in the closing moments.

Detroit Mercy 79, Green Bay 62

Antoine Davis showed why he's the active leading scorer in Division I, dropping in 38 as Detroit Mercy crushed Green Bay.

Kevin McAdoo added 14 and D.J. Harvey had 10 as the Titans shot 54.4 percent from the floor. Kamari McGee led the Phoenix with 20 and nine rebounds while Emmanuel Ansong had 11.

Green Bay (5-25) was within three at 21-18, but never got any closer as Detroit Mercy (14-14) opened up as much as a 14-point lead and never looked back.

Illinois-Chicago 80, Milwaukee 69

Kevin Johnson led five players in double figures with 21 as Illinois-Chicago (14-15), despite being the higher seed, won on the road.

Michael Diggins added 13 and Damaria Franklin and Jalen Warren each had 12. Jordan Pathon led Milwaukee (10-22) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

UIC extended a seven-point halftime lead to 15 over the first five minutes of the second half as they shot 47.3 percent from the field compared to 40.9 for the Panthers.

Robert Morris 77, Youngstown State 73

The Colonials never trailed as they won their first-ever game in the Horizon tournament after moving into the league last year.

Kahliel Spear led Robert Morris (8-23) with 19 points while Kam Farris and Enoch Cheeks each added 12. Dwayne Cohill had 25 points and six rebounds to pace Youngstown State (18-14).

Robert Morris used a 10-0 run to break a 23-23 tie in the first half and pushed it to a 16-point advantage after scoring the first seven points of the second half and holding off a late Penguins rally.