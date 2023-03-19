2023 NCAA Tournament First Round: Princeton shuts down Arizona in stunning upset

In one of the biggest upsets in recent NCAA Tournament history, Princeton became just the 11th number 15 seed to defeat a number two seed as the Tigers shocked Arizona 59-55 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Sacramento.

Ryan Langborg gave the Ivy League champions their first lead of the game with 2:03 remaining as Princeton scored the final nine points of the game while holding the Wildcats scoreless over the final 4:49.

Tosan Evbuomwan led the Tigers with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists to clinch the program's first Tournament win since 1998. Princeton next faces seventh-seed Missouri in the second round on Saturday.

Azoulas Tubelis led Arizona, who won the Pac-12 tournament for a second straight season, with 22 points. The Wildcats finish their season at 28-7 after becoming the first school to lose to a 15 seed in the first round twice.

Mitch Henderson has now won Tournament games as a player and coach with Princeton, becoming the first at the school to do that.

Tubelis scored seven early points as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 11-6 lead, but threes by Blake Peters and Zach Martini kept Princeton close at 20-16 with 7:39 left in the first half.

Ivy League Player of the Year Evobuomwan scored six points late in the half as part of an 8-1 run that saw the Tigers trail just 31-30 at halftime.

Ramey and Tubelis helped to build a 43-35 advantage coming out of halftime and after Ramey scored again, the lead reached double digits for the first time at 49-39 with 10:34 remaining.

Arizona looked to be in full command when Oumar Ballo scored to put them in front 51-41 with eight minutes to play, but Princeton responded with a 7-0 run, capped by a three from Peters.

Down 56-50, the Tigers closed the game on a 9-0 run, Keeshawn Kellman starting the spurt with a putback dunk and Langborg's layup and subsequent three-pointer put the 15th seed ahead to stay.

After increasing the lead from the free throw line, Princeton watched as Arizona's Courtney Ramey missed a contested three-pointer that would have tied the game and Kerr Kriissa also missed off an offensive rebound to seal the Tigers' victory.