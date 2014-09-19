Jaguars Rule Wide Receivers Cecil Shorts III & Allen Hurns Probable - Indianapolis

Coming into Friday's practice for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it only looked like 3 Wide Receivers and and one Tight End looked to be on the active roster against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars finally had full participation from WR Cecil Shorts III (hamstring) after being limited during the earlier days of the week.

“I think we’ll see how he (Shorts) feels today but it went pretty good out there,” Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley says. “If everything goes good and we get the (favorable injury) report then he’ll start.”

Cecil Shorts III also expects not to be limited on the field Sunday.

“I plan on playing the whole game, so let’s go,” he said. “I feel a whole lot better compared to previous weeks... I’m excited to be out there.”

Jacksonville also recieved full participation from Undrafted WR Allen Hurns after not participating in practice throughout the week. After sufering an ankle injury against Washington last week, he had not participated in practice the entire week until Firday morning during practice.

The Jags expect to only have 4 active WRs on Sunday and they are expect to be Shorts, Hurns, rookie Allen Robinson, and second-year pro Mike Brown. The Jaguars signed second-year pro WR Tavarres King out of the Carolina Panthers practice squad and Gus Bradley says that he will unlikely be on the active roster.