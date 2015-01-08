DeMarco Murray vs. Eddie Lacy

“People who work together will win whether it be against complex football defenses or the problems of modern society” (Vince Lombardi).

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs Sunday afternoon at 1:05 ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Many incredible matchups come from these two teams including the running back dual of DeMarco Murray (Dallas) vs. Eddie Lacy (Green Bay). With both teams looking to make it to the NFC Championship to face the winner of the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks match-up, each team is ready to come out and compete. Murray has been fighting a bit of an injury over the past few weeks, a fractured hand suffered during the Week 15 win against Philadelphia, and is not quite 100%. He is, however, looking better by the day. Each playoff game brings its own intensity, and there will be plenty of it on the line come Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Eddie Lacy, one of Alabama’s most prized running backs ever, won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and has returned to recent success with 1,139 yards, 9 TD’s, and 246 carries in the regular season. Lacy should have no trouble running against a very poor Cowboys run defense. Another tool Lacy brings to the table is the ability to catch. Lacy caught for 427 yards on only 42 receptions.

Temperature plays a big role in football and is just another reason why the Packers are so hard to play at home. The game-time temperature forecast for this Sunday’s game is supposed to be below freezing, which is exactly what Green Bay wants given that Dallas plays down south in a dome. This writer predicts Lacy to have 17 carries for 78 yards and 1 TD, and he will also have 3 receptions for 26 yards.

Coming into the season, nobody could have expected Dallas's DeMarco Murray to be such a star with 1,845 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a whopping 392 carries. His 2014 regular-season performance is considered one of the greatest individual performances in Dallas Cowboys history. In addition, the Cowboys are 8-0 on the road, making this Sunday’s game all the better of a contest.

Murray’s status is listed on the team’s website as probable, but expect him to play. He will not likely miss such an important game. What may affect Murray more than anything else is the weather. This do-it-all running back has not played in temperatures as low as he will likely see in Green Bay this Sunday. This writer predicts Murray to have another great game with 103 yards, 1 TD, and 26 carries.

Come 1:05 ET Sunday, everything is on the line for both teams, and nothing compares to the playoffs. This writer predicts a 30-24 Packers victory.