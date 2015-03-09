The Best Moves of the NFL's "Tampering Weekend."

1. Torrey Smith to San Francisco 49ers. This is strongly rumored and not fully confirmed yet. When confirmed, Smith instantly transforms the WR corps and offense in San Fran, which after many defensive subtractions will have to carry their share of the team if they want to continue their recent success. Smith and Boldin have run together before, winning a super bowl a few years ago in Baltimore. Smith gives Colin Kaepernick something he hasn’t had since coming into the NFL: a deep threat that isn’t trying to force Vernon Davis into that role.

2. Jeremy Maclin to Kansas City Chiefs. If the Chiefs did nothing else this offseason, they had to acquire a real receiving threat at WR. Dwayne Bowe was their top WR, and he was 55th in receiving yards and tied for dead last in TD catches(with 0). Maclin might have been overperforming in a walk year, but he should immediately give Alex Smith a target to use vertically while they can now use their 1st and 2nd round picks on other pressing needs.

3. Darnell Dockett to San Francisco 49ers. This was a classic “Vet gets cut by his long-time team, Vet thinks he can still play, Vet develops a ‘screw you’ attitude and signs with a divisional rival” situation. There’s still gas in Dockett’s tank, but he needs to go to the right kind of team. San Fran might be that team under Mangini. They need a 5-tech pretty badly with Justin Smith retiring, and they need all the defensive talent that they can get with all the starters who have left or are leaving now.

4. Orlando Franklin to San Diego Chargers. Franklin is a bit of an enigma. He is a great run blocker but an inconsistent pass blocker. He gets a slew of penalties. He also does have stretches in which he looks like the best guard in football. If a team is willing to deal with the penalties, then it will get a quality guard who can play RT in a pinch. San Diego gave him a lot, but they work best with bigger, slower offensive linemen.

5. Frank Gore to Philadelphia Eagles. Like this author wrote recently: “How do we (the Eagles) replace 65% of McCoy’s production in 2015?” 65% of McCoy’s total production in 2014 would be 958 yards. Whenever Gore has made more than 11 starts in the NFL, he has surpassed that. Only now he has Darren Sproles for third downs and Chris Polk for breathers.

UPDATE: Multiple reports have Frank Gore "reconsidering" his deal with the Eagles.

6. Devin McCourty stays with New England Patriots. New England would love to keep Darelle Revis. They would even love it if he left but didn’t go back to the New York Jets. Keeping McCourty means that they can replace Revis without thinking that they have opened up a major hole in their defense and move a fast safety(Brown?) to slot CB.

7. Pernell McPhee to Chicago Bears. Chicago is a team that’s in full transition. They’re trying to dump Jay Cutler on literally anyone if they can get a second round pick in value for him. The defense is going from their usual Cover-2 to a Fangio 3-4 and they badly need talent for that side of the ball. McPhee could be a contract year wonder, but his versatility makes him worth the risk. Fangio will line him up at OLB, ILB, 5 tech, 1 tech, 2 tech, 2 inside tech and 3 tech. He is going to be the Bears' swiss army knife.