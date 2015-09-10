NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week 1 Schedule, Vegas Lines, and VAVEL NFL Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills just two of the must see games in Week 1.

Harold Connett

That "ahhhhhh" you hear riding along with the late summer breeze are the millions of fans saying goodbye to their football withdrawals as they begin to juice up on Week 1 of the NFL.

The 2015 NFL regular season has finally arrived and it all gets underway Thursday night as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

Look for up-to-date stats with league leaders in coming editions of the NFL Quick Pick. 

Games To Watch:

Pittsburgh - New England:  The Patriots placed center Bryan Stork on injured-reserve/designated for return on Wednesday. Pressuring Tom Brady up the middle is the best way to disrupt the Patriots quarterback.  Look for the Steelers to test backup center Ryan Wendell early and often as they try to come up with an effective pass rush.

Indianapolis - Buffalo:  The Rex Ryan era in Buffalo begins and the hopes of Bills Nation haven't been this high in years.  The Bills field one of the league's top-ranked defenses and will need it with Andrew Luck and the revamped Colts offense coming to town.  It's already a statement game for the Bills in Week 1.  Many are picking the Colts to go to the Super Bowl and if the Bills can come away with an impressive victory on Sunday it will serve as a message to the rest of the league that things in Buffalo have changed. 

Will Andrew Luck be able to lead  the Indianapolis Colts to the top of the NFL heap or will super expectations be too much?   Matthew Photo:  Stockman/Getty Images North America
 
NFL Week 1 Schedule
Thursday, September 10 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgte Superbook)
Steelers vs Patriots 8:30 PM NBC Patriots -7
Sunday, September 13 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Packers - Bears 1:00 PM FOX Packers -7
Chiefs - Texans 1:00 PM CBS Texans -1
Browns vs Jets 1:00 PM CBS Jets -3
Colts - Bills 1:00 PM CBS Colts -2.5
Dolphins - Redskins 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -3.5
Panthers - Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX Panthers -3
Seahawks vs Rams 1:00 PM FOX Seahawks -4
Saints - Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX Cardinals -2.5
Lions - Chargers 4:05 PM FOX Chargers -3
Titans - Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS Buccaneers -3
Bengals vs Raiders 4:25 PM CBS Bengals -3
Ravens - Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Broncos - 4.5
Giants - Cowboys 8:30 PM NBC Cowboys 6.5
Monday, September 14 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Eagles - Falcons 7:10 PM ESPN Eagles -3
Vikings - 49ers 10:20 PM ESPN Vikings -2.5

Just about every game in Week 1 could swing one way or the other, but VAVEL NFL writers bravely step into the frying pan and gaze into our crystal ball to predict the outcomes of every NFL game.

VAVEL NFL Writers Picks
  Alberto Bagay Barratt Blakely Boal Bowen Buckley Connett
Pitt - NE NE NE NE NE NE PIT NE NE
GB - CHI GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB
KC - HOU KC KC HOU KC KC HOU KC HOU
CLE - NYJ NYJ CLE NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ
IND - BUF IND IND IND BUF IND IND IND BUF
MIA - WSH MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA
CAR - JAX CAR JAX CAR CAR CAR CAR JAX CAR
SEA - STL SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA STL SEA STL
NO - ARI NO ARI NO NO ARI ARI ARI ARI
DET - SD SD SD DET SD SD DET SD DET
TEN - TB TEN TB TEN TB TB TB TEN TB
CIN - OAK CIN OAK CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN
BAL - DEN DEN DEN DEN BAL DEN DEN BAL DEN
NYG - DAL DAL DAL DAL NYG DAL DAL NYG DAL
PHI - ATL ATL ATL PHI PHI PHI PHI ATL PHI
MIN - SF MIN SF SF MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN
This Week 12-4 10-6 10-6 9-7 11-5 9-7 10-6 11-5
Overall 12-4 10-6 10-6 9-7 11-5 9-7 10-6 11-5

 

  Eastern Graham Hunsicker Taylor Wahlgren Williams Zevchik
PIT - NE NE NE NE NE NE PIT NE
GB - CHI GB GB GB GB GB GB GB
KC - HOU KC HOU KC HOU KC KC KC
CLE - NYJ NYJ NYJ CLE NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ
IND - BUF BUF BUF IND IND IND IND IND
MIA - WSH MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA MIA
CAR - JAX CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR
SEA - STL SEA SEA SEA SEA STL SEA SEA
NO - ARI ARI ARI ARI NO ARI ARI NO
DET - SD SD SD SD SD SD DET SD
TEN - TB TB TB TB TEN TB TEN TB
CIN - OAK CIN CIN CIN OAK CIN CIN CIN
BAL - DEN DEN DEN BAL DEN DEN DEN DEN
NYG - DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL
PHI - ATL PHI PHI PHI ATL PHI PHI ATL
MIN - SF MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN
This Week 12-4 11-5 9-7 10-6 12-4 10-6 11-5
Overall 12-4 11-5 9-7 10-6 12-4 10-6 11-5

 

VAVEL Logo