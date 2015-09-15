2015 NFL Playoff Picture After Week One

In the NFL, it's all about making the playoffs and seeing what you can do when you get there. While it is far too early, it is time to see just exactly who would finish where as far as playoff positioning, despite the fact that it is just after week one.

1. Home Field Advantage New York Jets (1-0, AFC East Champions)

Oddly enough, if the playoffs were to start today, that the New York Jets make the playoffs as the host of the AFC East despite the fact that everyone in the division is 1-0. Because no one has played within the division, the Miami Dolphins are knocked out because they didn't get a conference win because they had played the Washington Redskins. The Jets are then given the edge over the divisional rivals New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills because of their large margin of victory as they had defeated the Cleveland Browns by 21 points. That's good enough to give them home field advantage at this point in the season, where everyone is so tied. The Jets will have their work cut out for them in week two as they travel to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football as they'll try to maintain their position.

2. Bye Week Cincinnati Bengals (1-0, AFC North Champions)

Granted, the Bengals were going to make it in as they defeated the Oakland Raiders by 20 points, which put them just behind the Jets to finish second in the AFC at this point. But they also are the only team with a win in the AFC North. That is going to make it easy for them to make it into the playoffs at this point as they will be looking for a playoff win as they continue their drought of no playoff wins. Cincinnati will host the San Diego Chargers in week two to try to get to win number two.

3. AFC Wild-Card Game Denver Broncos (1-0, AFC West Champions) host Kansas City Chiefs (1-0, AFC Wild-Card)

The Broncos and Chiefs ironically matchup in at this point in what would really end up being their third matchup of the season if it were to come true. Peyton Manning and Alex Smith are no strangers and it would indeed be very interesting to see what would happen if they were to matchup in the playoffs this time around. The good news is these two teams do play each other this week on Thursday Night Football. It will be easy because one team will stumble and the other one will rise up ahead as they battle for the AFC West.

4. AFC Wild-Card Game Tennessee Titans (1-0, AFC South Champions) host Buffalo Bills (1-0, AFC Wild-Card)

Again the Titans are able to make the playoffs as the rest of the teams in the division got a loss. Not only that, but Marcus Mariota looked wonderful as they were able to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mariota and the Titans will stay on the road as they will face the Cleveland Browns in week two. Meanwhile the Buffalo Bills circled the wagons and took a big early lead as they were able to knock off the Indianapolis Colts. They will need another big upset if they are to remain in the playoff picture as they face the New England Patriots in week two at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The Rest of the AFC:

7. Miami Dolphins (1-0)

8. San Diego Chargers (1-0)

9. New England Patriots (1-0)

10. Baltimore Ravens (0-1)

11. Houston Texans (0-1)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

13. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

15. Oakland Raiders (0-1)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

1. Home Field Advantage Green Bay Packers (1-0, NFC North Champions)

One thing about the Green Bay Packers is that they are typically very good at home, but they started off with a divisional win against the Chicago Bears and that was going to be enough to give them the divisional lead. But they were able to get the edge because of their difference in points scored and points allowed compared to the rest of their conference foes. The schedule does get tougher though as they will return to Lambeau Field to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in week two.

2. Bye Week St. Louis Rams (1-0, NFC West Champions)

In one of the most exciting games of the weekend, the St. Louis Rams were able to knock off their divisional foes in the Seattle Seahawks 34-31 in overtime. Tavon Austin was a star of the game as they tore it up early and often with Austin getting a punt return touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Not a bad day for a typical wide receiver. They will travel to the District of Columbia to face the Washington Redskins in week two.

3. NFC Wild Card Game Dallas Cowboys (1-0, NFC East Champions) host San Francisco 49ers (1-0, NFC Wild-Card)

The Cowboys were able to sneak a win in their opening game as they were able to defeat the New York Giants on opening day. It certainly wasn't pretty, but Jason Witten scored two fourth quarter touchdowns and it was enough to earn a win. The rough news out of the game is the Dez Bryant is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks as he has a broken bone in his foot. The Cowboys will stay in the division as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in week two. San Francisco meanwhile put a hurt on the Minnesota Vikings and was able to get a surprising victory. They will be looking to continue their success on the road as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in week two.

4. NFC Wild Card Game Atlanta Falcons (1-0, NFC South Champions) host Arizona Cardinals (1-0, NFC Wild Card)

Two teams in the NFC South had won games this week, as the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers both won, but the Falcons played a conference foe and the Panthers did not, which put the Falcons ahead in the race for the conference title. They will be traveling to Metlife Stadium this week as they take on the New York Giants. Meanwhile the Cardinals had an impressive win over the Saints to start the season and they will go to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears in week two.

The Rest of the NFC:

7. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

8. Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)

9. New York Giants (0-1)

10. Seattle Seahwaks (0-1)

11. Washington Redskins (0-1)

12. Detroit Lions (0-1)

13. Chicago Bears (0-1)

14. Minnesota Vikings (0-1)

15. New Orleans Saints (0-1)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

