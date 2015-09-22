2015 NFL Playoff Picture After Week Two

It is the point in the season where tiebreakers go completely wild and crazy because people have only played two games. So while there were a playoff standings from last week, they surely got flipped on their head this week as week two saw a lot of teams win that people are not used to see winning lately. But anyway, let's get to looking at the standings.

1. NFC Home Field Advantage: Arizona Cardinals (2-0, NFC West Champion)

Larry Fitzgerald was certainly all smiles on Sunday as they crushed the Chicago Bears by a score of 48-23. Fitzgerald even had eight catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Carson Palmer was able to throw another touchdown pass in the game as well to Jaron Brown. It is because of the large margin of victory and the Cardinals 2-0 status that they were able to get the top spot in the NFC. Next up for the Cardinals is a NFC West divisional match-up with the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). It will be interesting to see if Jim Tomsula has anything in store to help shut down the offense designed by Cardinal Head Coach Bruce Arians.

2. NFC Bye Week: Green Bay Packers (2-0, NFC North Champion)

So, the Green Bay Packers likely cannot get much happier than their huge week two victory over the Seattle Seahawks. This is the one that avenged their loss in the NFC Championship Game and also their first victory over Seattle since the Fail Mary. Clearly there was a lot of joy when Richard Rodgers did the Lambeau Leap after scoring what would end up being the game winning touchdown from Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Again the Packers are second in the standings due to their total points scored and total points allowed being higher than the other divisional leaders. Next week the Packers will have to wait until Monday Night Football to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1), and this one will also be at Lambeau Field.

NFC Wild Card Game One: #3 Dallas Cowboys (2-0, NFC East Champions) vs. #6 Washington Redskins (1-1, Second Wild-Card)

The Dallas Cowboys currently have the NFC East right in their hands. They sit at 2-0, while their main expected divisional rivals are both 0-2 (Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants). But the lead in the division comes at a price, as they have had big injuries. Tony Romo broke his collarbone in the Cowboys 20-10 victory over the Eagles. But fellow VAVEL USA writer Bryan Castillo still sees hope for the Cowboys despite the losses to Romo and Dez Bryant. Here is the main reason that he sees optimism, "Now perhaps the biggest reason that all the reasons above may be enough to work is the upcoming schedule for the Dallas Cowboys. For analysis purposes lets assume that its 8 weeks before Tony Romo and Dez Bryant are back out on the field. That'll mean matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, bye week, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers." You can read the rest of the article here. They will travel home to AT&T Stadium to face the Falcons (2-0) this coming Sunday. Meanwhile, a team that this writer was not expecting to see this week would certainly be the Washington Redskins. They did have a nice 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams in week two. That makes them 1-0 in conference games and then they won a few other tiebreakers to be in this final playoff spot for this week. They will face the Giants this week at Metlife Stadium on Thursday Night Football to try and get their second win of the young season.

NFC Wild-Card Game Two: #4 Atlanta Falcons (2-0, NFC South Champions) vs. #5 Carolina Panthers (2-0, Wild Card)

The Falcons got two fourth quarter touchdowns to achieve a 24-20 victory on the road against the New York Giants. Oddly enough, this means that through two games that the Falcons have beaten the same two teams as the Dallas Cowboys. Not only that, but that is who they travel to play this week in Dallas. If they can get that victory it is almost certain that things are going to be looking much better for the NFC South Champions in 2015. Because the Falcons have actually played conference games that puts them ahead of their NFC South counterpart Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have their victories over the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. This week they do get to go up against a NFC South opponent as they will face the New Orleans Saints. It will be important to make sure that the Panthers are back at full strength to face Drew Brees and the Saints.

The Rest of the NFC:

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

8. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

9. St. Louis Rams (1-1)

10. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

11. New York Giants (0-2)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2)

13. Chicago Bears (0-2)

14. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

15. New Orleans Saints (0-2)

16. Detroit Lions (0-2)

1. AFC Home Field Advantage: Cincinnati Bengals (2-0, AFC North Champions)

Has there been a team that has typically been as consistently doubted as the Bengals? Surely there has been, but it's difficult not to when they have yet to get a playoff victory. Andy Dalton has done a great job so far this year as the Bengals are 2-0 and have 25 more points scored than allowed, largely due to their week one 33-13 win over the Oakland Raiders. This week they do face their first divisional game as they travel to face the Baltimore Ravens (0-2). It will be interesting to see if the Bengals can continue their winning ways or if Baltimore will throw everything at them simply to try and avoid going 0-3 to start the season.

2. AFC Bye Week: New England Patriots (2-0, AFC East Champions)

Is anyone having a better start to the season than Tom Brady? Through two games he already has 754 yards and seven touchdowns. Somebody surely focused all of his attention on his game this off-season amidst other distractions. But with big wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, things seem to be moving in the right direction as the Patriots are thriving under their regular quarterback. Next week they will return home to Gillette Stadium to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). Typically that is not a team that Bill Belichick struggles with by any means, but they sure looked spirited in their victory over the Miami Dolphins this week.

AFC Wild-Card Game One: #3 Denver Broncos (2-0, AFC West Champions) vs. #6 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1, AFC Wild-Card)

Bradley Roby and the gang sure had plenty of reason to celebrate as the Broncos had a stunning two touchdowns in the final minute during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. That means that Peyton Manning and the team can all get a little bit more rest before their Sunday Night Football game this week against the Detroit Lions. One thing to watch with Denver is if they can get their running attack going behind C.J. Anderson and Ronnie Hillman. So far it has been rather poor. Meanwhile, talking about surprise entrants into the number six spot. Just like Washington on the NFC side, the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently holding the sixth spot in the AFC Playoff Standings. But when looking at a list of 1-1 teams, there are about ten different tiebreakers that are used to figure out who gets this spot. The Jaguars have a difficult test as they travel to face the New England Patriots in week three.

AFC Wild-Card Game Two: #4 Tennessee Titans (1-1, AFC South Champions) vs. #5 New York Jets (2-0, AFC Wild-Card)

The Tennessee Titans are still on top of the division as they and the Jaguars are currently the only two teams in their division to have a victory through two weeks. This week the Titans will get to host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) after being on the road the first two weeks. It will be difficult for Marcus Mariota and the team to be able to maintain their playoff positioning. Meanwhile, in this scenario they would have to host the 2-0 New York Jets, who have just crushed the Colts and the Browns to begin the season. Next up for their defensive prowess is a team that needs an offensive awakening, the Philadelphia Eagles (0-2). The Jets are looking to go to 3-0 and try and keep pace with the Patriots.

The Rest of the AFC:

7. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

8. Buffalo Bills (1-1)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

10. Oakland Raiders (1-1)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

12. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

13. San Diego Chargers (1-1)

14. Houston Texans (0-2)

15. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

16. Baltimore Ravens (0-2)