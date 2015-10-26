Eastern: It's Time For Greg Hardy To Go

When the Dallas Cowboys decided to sign Greg Hardy following his domestic violence issues, many questions came to the forefront about whether this man should be allowed on a football field. There is no doubting his skill as a football player, which is why he is currently on the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones understands the situation he brought himself and the team into and he thought Greg Hardy had put that all in the past, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

"Our organization understands the very serious nature of domestic violence in our society and in our league," Jones said when they signed Hardy. "We know that Greg has a firm understanding of those issues as well."

He went through his first media session a few weeks ago following his four-game suspension and basically made a joke of himself by talking about Tom Brady's wife and how he votes for the Pro Bowl based on how attractive the player's girlfriends are.

Sunday's latest outburst in New York, was just another example of why there is no place in football for a man like Greg Hardy.

His latest outburst includes storming into the special teams huddle and slapping coach Rich Bisaccia before being held back by teammates and coaches. Following that, he got into a verbal confrontation with Dez Bryant. Everything was caught on video, so there is nothing about this that can be disputed.

While the Cowboys are just going to keep defending Hardy and cover themselves up by calling him "one of the real leaders of this team" - according to Jerry Jones - the Cowboys organization needs to suck it up and realize they made a mistake in signing Hardy and let him go, even if it hurts the team.

Safety Danny McCray was a player pushed by Hardy and he played it down just like the rest of them.

“It was surprising he was in there. I know when he came, he kind of pushed me a little bit. I just didn’t realize who he was. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, who is this?’ Once you realize it’s Greg, you’re like, ‘We need to make a play.’"

After getting into it with a coach in the Cowboys 27-20 loss against the New York Giants on Sunday, he had an interesting session with the media, to say the least.

Here is the transcript of that press conference from NJ.com:

Q. “Could you describe your feelings right now?”

A. “No comment. Next question.”

Q. “How do you think the de—-”

A. “No comment. Next question.”

Q. “Is there —-”

A. “No comment. Next question. Any other questions?”

Q. “It looks like you got into the special teams—-”

Players and coaches that were asked about the situation said that Hardy was just trying to fire up the team, and that may be true, but with Hardy's past, it's hard to believe that. He is a special case with his criminal past and anger problems that most of the public is just finding out about. It's time for him to learn that there is no room for this in football and it is up to the Cowboys to monitor this situation.

Coach Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones both didn't criticize Hardy nor did they threaten anything against him.

"He's, of course, one of the real leaders on this team, and he earns it," Jones said. "He earns it with the respect from all his teammates. That's the kind of thing that inspires a football team. ... I don't have any issue with him being involved in motivating or pushing in any part of the football team, because he plays and walks the walk."

"To be a good football player and a good football team, you have to have passion and put it all out there," Garrett said. "It was coming off the football field. That happens; you encourage guys, you try to get guys excited. You try to get guys ready for the next challenge. I believe from my vantage point, that's what he was doing."

Really? Really, Cowboys? There is a fine line between trying to win football games and keeping your players in check, but that line has been passed a few times already. This really calls into question the integrity of one of the most famous franchises in the WORLD! Is winning football games really the most important thing even if one of your players is a little off the rails?

What is baffling about this situation is that players and coaches were covering this whole thing up and saying he did nothing wrong.

There is nothing left for this organization to do but to at least suspend Hardy for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cowboys apparently like this fiery attitude and hope he takes this out on the Seahawks while rushing quarterback Russell Wilson.

With regards to the football aspect of this, he has been a great player accumulating three sacks in two games. Everything else about this situation, however, seems a little bit suspect.

The Cowboys are better than this, but the way they are handling this situation is embarrassing and something needs to be done.