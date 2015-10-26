Eastern: It's Time For Greg Hardy To Go

When the Dallas Cowboys decided to sign Greg Hardy following his domestic violence issues, many questions came to the forefront about whether this man should be allowed on a football field. There is no doubting his skill as a football player, which is why he is currently on the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones understands the situation he brought himself and the team into and he thought Greg Hardy had put that all in the past, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

"Our organization understands the very serious nature of domestic violence in our society and in our league," Jones said when they signed Hardy. "We know that Greg has a firm understanding of those issues as well."

He went through his first media session a few weeks ago following his four-game suspension and basically made a joke of himself by talking about Tom Brady's wife and how he votes for the Pro Bowl based on how attractive the player's girlfriends are.

Sunday's latest outburst in New York, was just another example of why there is no place in football for a man like Greg Hardy.

His latest outburst includes storming into the special teams huddle and slapping coach Rich Bisaccia before being held back by teammates and coaches. Following that, he got into a verbal confrontation with Dez Bryant. Everything was caught on video, so there is nothing about this that can be disputed.