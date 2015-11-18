VAVEL USA NFL Power Twelve Heading Into Week Eleven

Once all the votes were received the top part of the ballot was just as you would expect.

#1 New England Patriots

The Patriots have had the top spot for all three weeks that this has been in place. Tom Brady just keeps doing his thing, even if this past week it took a Stephen Gostkowski field goal as time expired to keep the Patriots at 9-0. In week 11, the Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills who sit at 5-4 and are looking stronger again with Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy back healthy in the backfield. This will certainly be a Monday Night to get all your rowdy friends together to watch.

#2 Carolina Panthers

While a lot has been said after a letter has been posted in the Charlotte Observer, Cam Newton is still one of the most exciting players to watch in all of football. He has six rushing touchdowns on the season, which is still one more than arguably the best running back in the NFL, Adrian Peterson. With Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Josh Norman leading the defense, this team will look to remain unbeaten as they take on the 4-5 Washington Redskins at home this weekend.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

Are the Cardinals the hottest team in the NFL the last few weeks? It could easily be argued that they are. At a record of 7-2 at in a solid lead in the NFC West, the Cardinals are trying to build off the momentum they began last season, and it will be of the utmost importance to keep Carson Palmer healthy as the offense runs so smoothly when he is on the field. This week they take a home game against the next team that is on the list.

#4 Cincinnati Bengals

Are the Bengals getting disrespected by the writers? Not in this writer's view. When you lose a game to the Houston Texans and only manage to score six points, then J.J. Watt can easily come out and differentiate between a Red Rifle and a Red Ryder B.B. Gun. They have to play the tough Arizona Cardinals this week, and they will try to avoid the pitfall of previously unbeaten teams in the Broncos and Packers, that after they lost their first game, they lost their second game the following week.

#5 Minnesota Vikings

Adrian Peterson is still an outstanding player and won the Award for VAVEL USA Offensive Player of Week Ten. He is a force to be reckoned with and the Vikings have the pleasure this week as they will have to host the defending NFC North Champions while trying to hold their lead on that same division. Peterson will be looking to have another solid game again this week.

#6 Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning went down with a torn plantar facia this past week as the Broncos fell hard to the Kansas City Chiefs. But they are still 7-2 and will have Brock Osweiler get his first career NFL start against the 4-5 Chicago Bears this week. Their defense is strong, but everyone knows if a defense is kept on the field too long, that they get worn out and are unable to keep the pressure going.

#7 (Tie) Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers

These two teams are both heading in different directions. The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their last two games, including a rout of the Cleveland Browns in week ten. Meanwhile the Green Bay Packers lost at home to the Detroit Lions, while they had a chance to take the lead on a last second field goal, but Mason Crosby didn't connect well with it to complete the comeback. They both feel about right in the middle of the pack for the top twelve.

#9 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were one of the hottest teams in the NFL during the first few weeks of the season. Devonta Freeman was scoring several touchdowns a week and Julio Jones was making the key catches when they needed to convert for first downs. The Falcons had a bye week this past week, and hopefully they will be completely ready to return to the field when they go up against the Indianapolis Colts at home in week 11.

#10 New York Giants

They put up their best fight against the undefeated Patriots, and have come about as close as anyone has this season. But after the Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown was ruled to be an incomplete pass, the Giants were unable to have the lead as the clock ran out. They are 5-5, but they lead the wild and crazy NFC East and will try to get some rest this week as they go into their bye week.

#11 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have bounced back post London, and that is mainly due to them getting their health back. They were able to achieve victory over the New York Jets in week 10 on the Thursday Night "Color Rush"/Highlighter/Hope you aren't colorblind game. LeSean McCoy leads the rushing attack as they will try to take out the top team on this list in the Patriots on Monday Night football this week.

#12 (Tie) Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks

This week the Houston Texans make their first appearance in the VAVEL USA Power 12 while the Seahawks drop a spot to 11. The Texans are on the rise after beating the previously undefeated Bengals in week ten. Will they stick with T.J. Yates at quarterback now? That remains to be determined, but DeAndre Hopkins is playing wonderfully this season. Meanwhile the Seahawks are not where they want to be this season, and it's tough to imagine them as the team that gave up 39 points at home with their fierce defense. But they are still highly respected around the league and even though both of these teams are placed at 4-5 they both are going to try to do what they can to make the playoffs this season.