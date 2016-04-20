Carolina Panthers rescind franchise tag on Josh Norman, making him a free agent

Let the bidding begin. 

In a shocking turn of events, the Carolina Panthers rescinded the franchise tag on cornerback Josh Norman, making him a free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. 

"The Panthers have rescinded the franchise tag offer on CB Josh Norman. He's a free agent. Wow." 

Wow is right

This was unexpected. Out of nowhere. Most teams place the franchise tag on the guy and keep him around for the entire year, giving them time to work a deal up and keep the player long-term. For Carolina, it seems that no deal was close and the Panthers decided to let Norman go rather than keep him around for a year negotiating and waiting. 