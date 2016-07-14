Green Bay's lack of pass rush will hurt them this season

The Green Bay Packers have a problem heading into 2016. There is a significant lack of consistency in their pass rush. It’s no secret that the past three to four seasons, Green Bay has struggled to maintain a dominant and consistent defense.

Green Bay desperate for defensive dominance

For those that are up on the Packers roster, remember the defense that won them the Super Bowl? Yeah, not many others do either. The point here is that Green Bay is desperate for defensive dominance.

Defensive stats from 2015: Courtesy of Top Dog Stats

This table above will serve as a guide for the remainder of this article, thanks to Top Dog Stats. The point of this table is to show how Green Bay matched up against teams that did better or similar to them in 2015. The only exception, of course, is the Houston Texans and the JJ Watt effect, which can skew many people’s stat tables. The main reason for having Watt mentioned is how effective having just one elite pass rusher can be for a team, regardless of how good the rest of the players are. Bottom line, Watt is an animal that no one can contain.

The driving factor behind teams like the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos making Super Bowl runs is due to their elite defensive taking a stand and shutting opponents down. Von Miller and the Broncos defense absolutely embarrassed Cam Newton in the Super Bowl. Why? Because their pressure was relentless and there was at least one elite pass rusher (Miller) coming after Newton. Clay Matthews is not an elite pass rusher, neither is Julius Peppers, anymore at least.

Inconsistency Kills

Last season, Matthews and Peppers led the way with a combined 17 sacks in the regular season. Several other players added four and three sacks each to help with the defensive load. As you can see above, the Packers registered 42 sacks last season. Not the worst, however, 18 of those sacks came in three games against weak opponents that the Packers did a great job of exploiting. There were also three straight games that Green Bay did not register a single sack, thus proving their inconsistency. It’s no surprise that when the Packers went on their three-game sack-less streak, is also when the team lost three straight games. Those three games were a very dark time for Packers fans and players.

The bottom line heading into this new season is simple, blitz…a lot. Otherwise, Green Bay will be in for another long and painful defensive season. Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson can only do so much for the Packers Super Bowl hopes. It takes an entire team to step up and face the challenge of being the best team in the league. The saying goes that defense wins championships, however, unless Green Bay comes flying out of the gates or has a rookie step-up, the Lombardi trophy will likely not be coming back to Titletown in 2016.