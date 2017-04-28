Houston Texans draft review
The Houston Texans traded up to pick QB Deshaun Watson from Clemson. He is a proven winner, as he singlehandedly led his team in an upset over Alabama, one of the best college teams ever. The Texans hope his winning mentality will help him become their qu

The Houston Texans are trying to become competitors ASAP so that they can still take advantage of their defense. For that to happen, their offense needs to vastly improve. Here's a look at each one of their picks and how they will individually contribute to the team. 

Round 1 Pick 12: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson