Matt LaFleur to be named as head coach of the Green Bay Packers

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is now touted as the new head coach of the Green Bay Packers. LaFleur has signed a four-year contact with a fifth-year option should the Packers wish to extend LaFleur's stay in Green Bay after the first four years.

The Green Bay Packers under Mike McCarthy missed out on the playoffs for the second straight year and it lead to McCarthy's dismissal. LaFleur will be expected to not only win the NFC North but look to make a deep run in the playoffs each season he remains as the Packers' head coach.

LaFleur has risen quickly as a potential head coach

LaFleur was the quarterback coach when Kirk Cousins was in Washington | Source: radio.com

Matt LaFleur's coaching career began at the collegiate level with Saginaw Valley State, Central Michigan University, Northern Michigan University and Ashland University before he joined the Houston Texans for one season in 2008 as the offensive quality control coach. During that time in his career, he met up with Kyle Shanahan and went on to join the Shanahan's in Washington when Mike Shanahan became the Washington Redskins head coach in 2010. After Mike Shanahan was fired from the Redskins, LaFleur found himself back in the college game as he joined the University of Notre Dame as the quarterbacks coach in 2015.

The National Football League came calling once again however as he joined the Atlanta Falcons shortly after going to Notre Dame and then when Sean McVay was named as the Los Angeles Rams head coach in 2017, LaFleur joined the team as the offensive coordinator. His success there led to the Tennessee Titans acquiring his services a season later and his success there has now landed him the role of head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

LaFleur's work with Mariotta leaves the team hopeful for his upcoming role with Rodgers

LaFleur and Marcus Mariota last season | Source: USA TODAY Sports

As the Titans hit the home stretch of the season, LaFleur and Marcus Mariota seemed to have found a great understanding together. This and the ground game led by Derrick Henry pushed the Titans within touching distance of a playoff berth but an injury to Mariotta derailed those hopes.

It was this performance as well as La Fleur's background in coaching which seems to have put him on the Packers' radar and with that in mind, the Packers' must think that he and Aaron Rodgers could make a potentially productive partnership. Although he has not solely run an offense by himself for an extended period of time, his time time with Sean McVay in Los Angeles and with the Titans must have pushed the Packers' to make this choice despite its perceived risk. If it works out, this could be seen as a master stroke by the Packers but if it does not, it will be seen as the Packers wasting the last good years that Rodgers may still have.