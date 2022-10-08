Wilson leads fourth quarter comeback as Jets rally past Steelers

Zach Wilson made his return memorable as he led two fourth-quarter drives as the New York Jets defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 at Heinz Field.

After going 8 for 24 in the first three quarters, the second-year signal-caller was 10 for 12 for 128 yards and a touchdown to rally New York from a 20-10 deficit in the final period.

"It was an ugly win, but that was some of the most fun i've had playing football", he said. "The emotions, the ups and downs, trying to overcome adversity, such a cool fight by the guys."

Breece Hall scored the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard run with 16 seconds left. It looked like the rookie running back had fumbled, but replays showed he crossed the goal line before the ball came out.

The victory marked the second time the Jets have won after trailing by ten or more points in the first quarter, the first season since 2000 that they have done it multiple times.

"Obviously there's a culture shift", said wide receiver Braxton Berrios. "More than I can say it, I think you can see it. We didn't flinch. It's a testament to everybody in this room from the top down about what we're building here."

Jets jump out early

The Jets took a 10-0 lead thanks to their version of the Philly Special with Wilson handing off to Garrett Wilson, who then flipped the ball to Berrios, who threw the touchdown pass to a wide-open Zach Wilson.

Pickett gives Steelers lift after replacing Trubisky

Trailing 10-6 at halftime, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin elected to pull starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and insert rookie Kenny Pickett to begin the second half.

The move paid dividends as despite an interception by Jordan Whitehead on his first pass, he ran it in from a yard out after Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Wilson and returned it to the Jets four.

Pickett then engineered a 12-play, 82-yard drive that an 18-yard completion to tight end Pat Freiermuth down to the New York two and he scored his second rushing touchdown of the half to increase the lead to 20-10.

Wilson then went to work, an 11-play, 81-yard drive, finding Corey Davis for 22 yards on fourth down and hitting him again for a five-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-17.

The Steelers took over with 7:31 left and Pickett targeted Freiermuth down the sideline. Sauce Gardner and the tight end went for the ball and as it was batted into the air, Michael Carter ran under it and intercepted the pass with 3:34 to play.

"Good things happen when you run to the ball", Carter said.

Wilson then took New York ten plays with a third down completion to Tyler Conklin and several to Davis. Hall then scored the winner on second and goal from the two.

Pickett's last throw on the final play of the game was a heave from the Jets 48 that was intercepted by Lamarcus Joyner, his second of the game.

New York evens their record at 2-2 while Pittsburgh drops to 1-3.