49ers vs Eagles LIVE Score Updates NFL (0-0)

2:49 PM4 minutes ago

Motivated

The 49ers are more than motivated to win this game as visitors.
2:44 PM9 minutes ago

Already warming up

The Eagles are already under the turf at Lincoln Financial Field as they look for the game-winning drive.
2:39 PM14 minutes ago

Inactive Eagles

Philadelphia will be without the following players:
2:34 PM19 minutes ago

49ers absentees

These are the San Francisco elements that will not see action today:
2:29 PM24 minutes ago

Combined points

And on a combined basis, close to 45 points are expected, which would mean a 24-41 win in favor of the Eagles this Sunday.
2:24 PM29 minutes ago

Betting line

Based on the latest oddsmakers' report in Las Vegas, the Eagles are favored to win by three points.
2:19 PM34 minutes ago

Best offense vs. best defense

The Eagles were the best offense of the season and the 49ers the best defense in several respects, so it will be interesting to see who can win the battle this Sunday for NFC supremacy.
2:14 PM39 minutes ago

Return to the Super Bowl

The Niners will be playing in their third conference final in the last four years, remembering that they lost the previous season to the Rams and have not been NFL champions since the 1990s.
2:09 PM44 minutes ago

Start

The 49ers and Eagles define the winner of the National Conference that will be in Super Bowl LVII with a great clash that we will bring you next through VAVEL.
2:04 PMan hour ago

1:59 PMan hour ago

What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles of January 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports

Spain: 9:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

1:54 PMan hour ago

Last games San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers lead the all-time series with a record of 20 wins to 14 losses and one tie and have won three of their last five games.

San Francisco 49ers 17-11 Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 season

Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 San Francisco 49ers, 2020 season

San Francisco 49ers 10-33 Philadelphia Eagles, 2017 season

Philadelphia Eagles 21-26 San Francisco 49ers, 2014 season

San Francisco 49ers 24-23 Philadelphia Eagles, 2011 season

1:49 PMan hour ago

Key player Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is already 100 percent and will look to reflect that on the field, as he had a lot of deep deliveries during the season, but he also has the ability to run the ball when needed, making him a doubly dangerous opponent.
1:44 PMan hour ago

Key player San Francisco 49ers

As a real fairy tale is what Brock Purdy has done by being taken with the last pick of the last Draft and who has had very outstanding numbers but, above all, has not lost since he took the starting job in Week 14, where he has been characterized by not making mistakes and that will be key for this Sunday.
Image: NFL
1:39 PMan hour ago

Offense vs. defense

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that while he recognizes that Philadelphia is the best team in the league, they will give them a game and the key will be to unleash the best defense in the NFL.

"They have a very talented team, I know they have been number one in the Conference from the beginning to the end of the season, but we will assert that we have the best defense in the league, we are eager to face that challenge," he commented.

1:34 PMan hour ago

Philadelphia Eagles: avoiding losses

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the best offenses and defenses in the league where the last few times they have been number one in the National Conference they have advanced to the deciding game. By finishing as the number one seed they avoided the wild card round, but last week they gave a real dance to the New York Giants by a score of 38 to 7.
1:29 PMan hour ago

San Francisco 49ers: Establishing the ground attack

The San Francisco 49ers have reached their third conference final in the last 4 years where they have won one and lost the other. The peculiarity in this campaign has been the multiple use of quarterbacks where Brock Purdy had to be the starter and he has not done badly, although the game of the "Niners" has to be based on the ground attack. They first defeated the Seattle Seahawks and then the Dallas Cowboys.
1:24 PMan hour ago

For Super Bowl LVII

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles were the best teams in the National Conference and they proved it not only during the regular season, but also in this postseason, where the home team is the slight favorite for this commitment.
1:19 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
1:14 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
