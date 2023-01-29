San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023
Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match for the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Final Conference on VAVEL US.
What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles of January 29th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports

Spain: 9:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Last games San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers lead the all-time series with a record of 20 wins to 14 losses and one tie and have won three of their last five games.

San Francisco 49ers 17-11 Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 season

Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 San Francisco 49ers, 2020 season

San Francisco 49ers 10-33 Philadelphia Eagles, 2017 season

Philadelphia Eagles 21-26 San Francisco 49ers, 2014 season

San Francisco 49ers 24-23 Philadelphia Eagles, 2011 season

Key player Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is already 100 percent and will look to reflect that on the field, as he had a lot of deep deliveries during the season, but he also has the ability to run the ball when needed, making him a doubly dangerous opponent.
Key player San Francisco 49ers

As a real fairy tale is what Brock Purdy has done by being taken with the last pick of the last Draft and who has had very outstanding numbers but, above all, has not lost since he took the starting job in Week 14, where he has been characterized by not making mistakes and that will be key for this Sunday.
Offense vs. defense

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that while he recognizes that Philadelphia is the best team in the league, they will give them a game and the key will be to unleash the best defense in the NFL.

"They have a very talented team, I know they have been number one in the Conference from the beginning to the end of the season, but we will assert that we have the best defense in the league, we are eager to face that challenge," he commented.

Philadelphia Eagles: avoiding losses

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the best offenses and defenses in the league where the last few times they have been number one in the National Conference they have advanced to the deciding game. By finishing as the number one seed they avoided the wild card round, but last week they gave a real dance to the New York Giants by a score of 38 to 7.
San Francisco 49ers: Establishing the ground attack

The San Francisco 49ers have reached their third conference final in the last 4 years where they have won one and lost the other. The peculiarity in this campaign has been the multiple use of quarterbacks where Brock Purdy had to be the starter and he has not done badly, although the game of the "Niners" has to be based on the ground attack. They first defeated the Seattle Seahawks and then the Dallas Cowboys.
For Super Bowl LVII

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles were the best teams in the National Conference and they proved it not only during the regular season, but also in this postseason, where the home team is the slight favorite for this commitment.
The Kick-off

The San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
