Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Photo: Disclosure/Panthers

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:07 AMan hour ago

Watch Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:02 AMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"He wants more, (saying) 'Give me more, coach. "Give me more," Gray said of Okudah. almost always in my office, always asking: 'When can we meet?'"

“We watch movies every morning. We go in and review things. (He'll say): 'Hey, coach, what's this?' or, 'What about this?'" Gray said. “He’s taking notes as if he were playing. … I know, mentally, he's in trouble. ready to go.”

"What are you talking about? Do you have control now? You has the film. You you can think straight to go. You may be prepared to go," Gray said of his advice to Okudah. "... He won't take a step back because he's in trouble. mentally ready to go."

“Jerry (Gray) and (secondary coach Steve) Jackson did a great job developing the entire group. We have some young guys that are coming up and we have some older veterans that have played a lot of games, done a lot of plays,” Nielsen said. "We feel really good about where we are with this position."

11:57 PMan hour ago

Look at him!

Patterson was one of the Falcons' standouts last season. RB scored eight touchdowns.
11:52 PMan hour ago

How do the Falcons arrive?

The Falcons come into the game with a draw from a preseason loss, as well as a win against the Dolphins.
11:47 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!


"Does it feel like football?" he asked after practice.


"No. But I'm very tired," he replied, dripping with sweat but smiling.



"É It's a strange combination now. My body is exhausted. I forgot how to move. But also, okay, we're actually making progress. This is good."


“Fortunately, Corey is happy. "He's a mountain of a man," Corbett said. “He can do well there. I keep telling everyone around here that we need to test him because he's 6-4 and almost 300 pounds and just bulked up.



“Corey can definitely anchor there.”


"So, from time to time, you’ "You need Bellerose to come here, right?" Corbett joked.


“Explosiveness, a lot of power behind his movements,” said Miller.  “Again, I’m essentially a blocking dummy at this point, but being a heavier guy, closer to 290 pounds, I mean, he has no problem taking me off the ball.



"I'd say he's fine. in a good place every time I see it. He is working very hard. He is consistent. He comes in with a plan every day. He knows what he wants to address; he knows how to get the answers he wants. looking for.

"É honestly fun to watch."

“I know Madison said my lats looked bigger, so I’ll take that as a huge compliment from her,” Corbett said. "Yes, we really have come full circle here."


“That's it. literally the only way,” Corbett said. as if you I was exhausted after 30 minutes, and I need to be able to sustain myself for a four-hour game. A sled push, here it is! give a maximum effort of 5 yards, and then you're done. runs to get back to the huddle. OK, here it is. the decision. You goes ahead again for 5 or 6 seconds and then restarts. Maybe it's five reps, maybe 15.



"So, it's okay. This is just a simulation of the work of the offensive line. Everything is under maximum tension for 3 to 6 seconds, just off. Then you relax and join in. Can I hear the play? Do it again, try hard. OK, big win, go! protect yourself; you You have to run down, catch your breath, get into the huddle. These days are slowly piling up.


“I mean, the way they conduct their business here is "It's just excellent," Campen said. “I mean, I can't tell you the care they're showing him. And when you When you get to this stage, be careful, for me, it's a problem. equals trust. and the surgeons and the trainers - all the individual care and trust that builds trust.



“So when he goes out there, he can progress with confidence because he knows it too, and they’re not going to screw it up because the training staff, Katy is there. There, Corey is there. there saying no, that's what's wrong. too much. É It's very important to have this, because it's important. an anxious guy. So having them know when he might need to back off keeps him from pouting.

11:42 PMan hour ago

Look at him!

Tommy Tremble was one of the Panthers' highlights in the last edition. TD caught three touchdown passes.
11:37 PMan hour ago

How do the Panthers arrive?

The Panthers arrive for the regular season with three consecutive defeats in preparatory friendlies. The team won the last round of the last edition.
11:32 PMan hour ago

PANTHERS!

Photo: Disclosure/Panthers
Photo: Disclosure/Panthers
11:27 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a capacity of 72.035 people.
11:22 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo