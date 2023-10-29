Pittsburgh Steelers x Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV and in real time?

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL

Date: October 29, 2023

Time: 5pm (Brasília time)

Venue: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

The match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars kicks off at 17:00 CET at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in Week 8 of the NFL season. Star+ (streaming) will broadcast the game live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Travis Etienne

The Jaguars are among the hottest teams in the National Football League, leading the division by 1.5 games.

Much of this success can be attributed to the performance of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has shown versatility, using his runs more this season, as well as throwing eight touchdowns and maintaining a QBR close to 60.

Running back Travis Etienne has also played a key role, cementing his position as one of the league's best runners with seven touchdowns and over 500 yards on the season.

George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently boast a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, showing their resilience and skill on the field, particularly after a victory over the Rams in their last encounter.

The continued success of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a testament to the excellence of their leadership, with coach Mike Tomlin leading a high-performance team. Curiously, the victories have not been a direct result of the outstanding performance of their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who has thrown just five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

George Pickens has emerged as the main target for Pickett, racking up an impressive 500 yards and two touchdowns. The return of Dionte Johnson to the team has brought greater fluidity to Pickens' game.

The Steelers will win if:

Getting to Lawrence enough to disrupt the rhythm of the Jags' passing game. They're physical, especially defensively. Offensively, they need some big plays from Pickens.
The Jaguars will win if:

They protect Lawrence against a very good Steelers pass rush. That's the key offensively. The Jags will get some yards on the ground and open up, but they'll have to block Watt and company. Defensively, they must take away the run and make Pickett beat them. Pickett is a young quarterback who had some good moments late in the game, but overall has struggled. Jaguars' outside linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker could cause problems for the Steelers' pass protectors.
Jacksonville Jaguars

It's four wins in a row for the Jaguars, something very welcome after suffering a thrashing at the hands of the Texans and going 1-2 on the season. But it's not easy to explain this success: Trevor Lawrence is still not a top 10 quarterback in yards per game, a leap that many believed he would make.

Today the star of the offense is running back Travis Etienne Jr, who already has seven ground touchdowns and 504 yards, as well as being a target for Lawrence in the air. A lot has been said about Calvin Ridley, but for now his production has not been consistent and his last game was lackluster.

But the best point to explain Jacksonville's current performance is the defense and the turnovers forced: there are 16 takeaways, the best mark in the league, with two pick sixes in the winning streak. Even with 1917 aerial yards conceded, the worst mark in the NFL, the turnovers in their favor make the difference.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The script for the Steelers' win against the Rams was something we've seen in other games - if we talk about the mistakes, we have to talk about the successes too, Pittsburgh were underdogs and we thought they were going to win. It did. T.J. Watt intercepted a ball, the defense showed up at the right times and Kenny Pickett did enough in the last quarter to get the Steelers to four wins and two losses.

Even the most optimistic fan won't be able to explain exactly how the team has this number of positive results, but here we are. There have only been five touchdown passes, but with Watt managing two sacks, a touchdown or an interception in the team's four wins, everything is easier for the other players.

In a very tight AFC North, with the worst team at the moment being the Bengals, who have reached the conference finals and the Super Bowl in recent years, you have to keep winning. Either way.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars is valid for the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars face off this Sunday, 2pm (ET), at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The game will kick off at 2pm (BST). The Steelers are well placed in the AFC North, in second place behind the Baltimore Ravens, with 4 wins and 2 defeats.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, are absolute leaders in the AFC South, with 5 wins and just 2 defeats. The team is on a run of four straight wins, against the Saints, Colts, Bills and Falcons.

