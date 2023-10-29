Pittsburgh Steelers x Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV and in real time?
When is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Travis Etienne
Much of this success can be attributed to the performance of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has shown versatility, using his runs more this season, as well as throwing eight touchdowns and maintaining a QBR close to 60.
Running back Travis Etienne has also played a key role, cementing his position as one of the league's best runners with seven touchdowns and over 500 yards on the season.
George Pickens
The continued success of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a testament to the excellence of their leadership, with coach Mike Tomlin leading a high-performance team. Curiously, the victories have not been a direct result of the outstanding performance of their quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who has thrown just five touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
George Pickens has emerged as the main target for Pickett, racking up an impressive 500 yards and two touchdowns. The return of Dionte Johnson to the team has brought greater fluidity to Pickens' game.
The Steelers will win if:
The Jaguars will win if:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Today the star of the offense is running back Travis Etienne Jr, who already has seven ground touchdowns and 504 yards, as well as being a target for Lawrence in the air. A lot has been said about Calvin Ridley, but for now his production has not been consistent and his last game was lackluster.
But the best point to explain Jacksonville's current performance is the defense and the turnovers forced: there are 16 takeaways, the best mark in the league, with two pick sixes in the winning streak. Even with 1917 aerial yards conceded, the worst mark in the NFL, the turnovers in their favor make the difference.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Even the most optimistic fan won't be able to explain exactly how the team has this number of positive results, but here we are. There have only been five touchdown passes, but with Watt managing two sacks, a touchdown or an interception in the team's four wins, everything is easier for the other players.
In a very tight AFC North, with the worst team at the moment being the Bengals, who have reached the conference finals and the Super Bowl in recent years, you have to keep winning. Either way.
TIME AND PLACE!
Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars face off this Sunday, 2pm (ET), at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The game will kick off at 2pm (BST). The Steelers are well placed in the AFC North, in second place behind the Baltimore Ravens, with 4 wins and 2 defeats.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, are absolute leaders in the AFC South, with 5 wins and just 2 defeats. The team is on a run of four straight wins, against the Saints, Colts, Bills and Falcons.
NFL
Date: October 29, 2023
Time: 5pm (Brasília time)
Venue: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).