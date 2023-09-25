Steelers shine at Allegiant Stadium

The Steelers faced the Raiders in Week 3 of the NFL with the obligation to win the game in order to get into the fight for the overall leadership of the North American division.

The game started and the Steelers were not able to get their offense going, as they had a hard time making first chances and Raiders took advantage of that with a surprise pass to Davante Adams, who scored the first 7 points of the game.

Pittsburgh adjusted and managed to tie the game with a very long 50-yard pass from Pickett to speedster Calvin Austin to score the 7 points that would put them in the game.

For the second quarter the defenses were solid as they did not allow any points, only field goals that were used by Pittsburgh to score 6 more points from the foot of Boswell and go to the break with an advantage.

For the third quarter the Steelers showed their defensive power, which they confirmed with three interceptions by Peterson with one and Levi Wallace with a couple of recovered balls to give this motivation to the Steelers offense, who took a big advantage with a touchdown by Pat Freiermuth, who had the game quiet for the moment.

The Raiders adjusted and tried to get back into the game with one more touchdown and a two-point conversion, but it was not enough, as once again the defense managed to give the Steelers the win with a great job by TJ Watt with two catches of the opposing quarterback to give the final score of 23-18 and end the great Steelers party at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Steelers will sleep with a record of two wins and one loss and at the moment as leaders of their division due to last week's victory against Cleveland. Next weekend they will visit the Houston Texans where they will start as favorites to look for their third consecutive victory.