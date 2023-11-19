Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Frank Reich!
Frank Reich, head coach of the Panthers, praised QB Bryce Young: "We picked the guy we wanted and I couldn't be happier about it. I'm happy for C.J. [Stroud]. He's had six good games and I have no doubt he'll have many more great games. But I know this: when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any position, it's years, not weeks. You can't put a label on a player after six weeks or a year. Our eyes were on Bryce from start to finish".
Mike McCarthy!
Mike McCarthy praised Rico Dowdle, who plays RB for the Cowboys: "He's a violent runner. He runs with great skill. ... I'm very proud of him. He's finally becoming the running back he can be. He's exceptional. He really gives us a 1-2 punch in there. I really liked him (Brice Young). I had a chance to visit him at Alabama practice two years ago, after his freshman year. You could see his intelligence. I thought it was really cool to throw to his teammates during Pro Day. But as a player, he's very instinctive and has an excellent touch. I think his ball placement and anticipation are top-notch. I definitely liked him when he left. Three years. You have to be practical about these things. In this league, you're always going to have injuries, it's just a question of how many. And when you're in your first year as a quarterback or first year as a member of the team and you have a lot of injuries, there's a lot to do with that. That's a big, big challenge. I think you have to be realistic about the job of any young player. As long as he keeps playing on Sundays, I think he'll be the player everyone thought he would be. Good man, good coach. You talk about the Vic Fangio tree and obviously Vic is an excellent coordinator, but Vic's story is with Dom (Capers). There are a number of things you see during the week that remind you of Dom. EJ did a good job. That's his defense. He definitely challenges him in terms of scheme. That's going to be a big test for us.
Injury Report
The Panthers will be without the injured Claudin Cherelus, Justin Houston, Chandler Wooten, Lujii Vilain, Hayden Hurst, CJ Henderson, Jaycee Horn and Marquis Haynes. On the other side the Cowboys won't be able to use the injured Vilami Fehoko Jr, Peyton Hendershot, CJ Goodwin and Leighton Vander Esch.
NFC South
The Panthers are bottom of the NFC South, with just one win and eight losses, behind the Falcons, who have four wins and six losses, the Buccaneers, with four wins and five losses, and the Saints, with five wins and five losses.
NFC East
In the NFC East, the Cowboys are second, with six wins and three losses, behind the Eagles, with eight wins and one loss, and above the Commanders, with four wins and six losses, and the Giants, with two wins and eight losses.
Last Matches: Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys come into the match with three wins and two losses in their last games. On October 8, they lost 41-10 to the 49ers. On October 16, they beat the Chargers 20-17. On the 29th, by 43-20, the victory came against the Rams. Then on Sunday (5), the defeat came against the Eagles, 28-23. Finally, on Sunday (12), by 49-17, the victory came over the Giants.
Last Matches: Panthers
The Carolina Panthers come into the match with one win and four defeats in their last games. On October 8, they lost 42-24 to the Lions. On October 15, they lost 42-21 to the Dolphins. On the 29th, a 15-13 victory over the Texans. On Sunday (5), by 27-13, the defeat came to the Colts and finally, by 16-13, the defeat came to the Beats on Thursday (9).
