Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
12:30 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the 2023 NFL season with Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers.

In a few moments we will share with you the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers live starting lineups for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season, as well as the latest information from Bank of America Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers online live NFL Season 2023

This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass 
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass

12:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Carolina Panthers player.

Bryce Young, the young quarterback who is only 22 years old. His pass completion percentage is 58.5% for 2192 yards. In addition to nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Like his team, he showed a low level in his last game where he completed only 13 of 36 passes. In addition to zero interceptions, zero touchdown passes, although he did at least manage four catches.

 

12:15 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Atlanta Falcons player

Desmond Ridder, 24 year old quarterback. This season he has a 63.5% pass completion percentage for 2376 yards. In addition to nine touchdown passes and nine interceptions. In his team's last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he threw one touchdown pass, one interception, three catches and completed 26 of 40 pass attempts.

 

12:10 AMan hour ago

News - Carolina Panthers

They are coming off a new loss, this time losing 28-6 at home to the New Orleans Saints. In a scoreless first quarter, which ended 0-0. Although with two touchdowns by the New Orleans team and a field goal by the Panthers, they left with a 14-3 lead. In the third quarter, they reduced the difference again with another field goal by Pineiro, who missed his third kick in the beginning of the last quarter. The locals took advantage of it to seal the game with touchdowns by Olave and Graham. 

 

They have six defeats in a row and are now at the bottom of the National Conference with one victory, which was on October 29 when they defeated the Houston Texans, and 12 defeats. They are also last in the NFC South division.

12:05 AMan hour ago

News - Atlanta Falcons

In their last game they lost 25-29 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first quarter ended with a 3-3 score after both scored a field goal. In the second quarter the Buccaneers took the lead after Koo missed two field goals. With a 0-7 run in the third quarter, the Tampa team increased the lead. In the last quarter, the Atlanta Falcons took the lead, but Otton's touchdown in the last seconds gave the victory to the visitors. 

 

This team arrives after only two wins in the last six games they have played. They are in tenth place in the National Conference with six wins and seven losses. They are third in the NFC South division.

12:00 AMan hour ago

Background

The balance between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers is even, as in the last six meetings, each has won three times. The last time they met was last September 10 in a game that the Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. A 14-0 run in the last meeting and Allgeier's two touchdowns tipped the scales in favor of the Atlanta team.
11:55 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Bank of America Stadium, located in Charlotte. The stadium was inaugurated on September 14, 1996 and has a capacity for 74867 spectators. In addition to the Carolina Panthers home games, Charlotte FC will also play at this stadium since 2022.

 

11:50 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers will meet this Sunday, December 17 in the NFL's Week 15 game.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers in NFL game.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
